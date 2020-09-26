Massive Discounts Being Offered With Tata Harrier In September

The Tata Harrier is currently being offered with benefits worth up to Rs 80,000, which include consumer discount, exchange bonus as well as a corporate discount

With the festive season just around the corner, Tata Motors is offering a range of benefits with almost all its cars, and the flagship Harrier is currently being offered with the highest discounts in the line-up. As of now, Tata is offering the Harrier with total benefits worth up to Rs 80,000 in the month of September.

The total benefits are split into a consumer discount of Rs 25,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 40,000 as well as a corporate discount of up to Rs 15,000. It should be noted that these benefits are being offered with all the variants of the Harrier, apart from Dark Edition, XZ+ and XZA+ trims.

However, the Dark Edition, XZ+ and XZA+ variants are still entitled to the aforementioned exchange bonus and corporate discount. Hence, you can save up to Rs 55,000 on these three trims. Also, these offers may vary from state to state, so it is better to contact your nearest Tata dealership to know more about the available benefits.

Talking about the Harrier, the SUV is currently offered with a sole FCA-sourced 2.0-litre, four-cylinder Kryotec diesel engine that belts out 170 PS of power and 350 Nm of torque. The transmission options include a 6-speed manual gearbox, as well as a 6-speed torque converter automatic.

The Harrier’s equipment list consists of a panoramic sunroof, Xenon HID projector headlamps, LED tail lamps, rain sensing wipers, an 8.8-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system integrated with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, automatic climate control, 6-way power adjustable driver’s seat, a 9-speaker JBL sound system, as well as a 7-inch semi-digital instrument cluster.

As of now, Tata retails the Harrier at a starting price of Rs 13.84 lakh, going all the way up to Rs 20.3 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the range-topping model with all the bells and whistles. The mid-size SUV puts up against the likes of the top-end variants of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, as well as the MG Hector and Jeep Compass.