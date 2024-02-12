Maruti’s Upcoming Tata Punch Rival – What We Know So Far

Maruti Suzuki is gearing up to launch a new micro SUV in the Indian market, codenamed Y43, to rival the Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter

In a bid to fortify its position in the fiercely competitive Indian automobile market, Maruti Suzuki is planning to introduce a new sub-4-metre SUV, which will sit below the Brezza and Fronx in the brand’s range. With a relatively lower price tag, this new compact SUV is set to rival popular models like the Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter.

Maruti Suzuki’s forthcoming micro SUV, codenamed Y43, is anticipated to make its debut in late 2026. While specific details about the Y43 remain undisclosed, industry insiders speculate that it will feature a rugged stance and tall height, to give it a proper SUV feel and make it appealing to a broad customer base.

The powertrain is expected to include Maruti Suzuki’s recently developed Z-Series, 3-cylinder, petrol engine, which will first be seen in the new-generation Swift hatchback. This engine, compliant with BS6 emissions standards and CAFÉ Phase 2 norms, promises an optimal blend of fuel efficiency and performance. We expect both manual and automatic transmission options to be available here.

The sub-four-meter SUV market, having surpassed the million-unit mark, is a key focus for Maruti Suzuki. The Y43 will join the Jimny, Brezza, and Fronx in the compact SUV segment, priced below each of them in the brand’s range. It would be a great choice for people who want an affordable SUV, with Maruti’s reliability and after-sales support.

Simultaneously, the carmaker is gearing up to launch the new-gen Swift in the coming months. The hatchback will get a significant design overhaul, an upmarket interior, and the introduction of the Z-Series engine. However, the India-spec version may differ from its Japan counterpart, potentially lacking advanced features like ADAS tech and a CVT gearbox.

This move comes as part of Maruti Suzuki’s Vision 3.0 plan, aiming to double production capacity to four million units, triple exports from India, and expand its model portfolio from 17 to 28 by the end of the decade. The plan includes introducing eight new models in the next three to four years, equipped with various powertrains, including EVs, hybrids, petrol, CNG, flex-fuel, and ethanol-powered cars.