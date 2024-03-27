Maruti’s First Electric Car To Be Sold Through Nexa From Next Year

Maruti Suzuki eVX is expected to be sold through Nexa upon its arrival in the first half of next year in India; will likely boast a range of up to 550 km

Maruti Suzuki currently sells its passenger cars through the regular Arena and the more premium Nexa dealerships. Over the last few years, the footprint of the Nexa retail chain as well as the availability of new models have increased – in line with customers increasingly preferring to own models in the above Rs. 10 lakh price bracket.

The largest car producer in the country has strengthened its SUV lineup and is paying dividends. With increasing sales numbers, Maruti Suzuki has become the best-selling UV maker this FY. Next up, the brand is planning to expand its lineup by introducing new hybrid, alternate fuel and electric vehicles in the coming years. Its first electric vehicle will arrive early next year.

Previewed through the eVX concept at the 2023 Auto Expo, the midsize electric SUV will compete with the forthcoming Hyundai Creta EV, Citroen C3 Aircross based EV, soon-launching Tata Curvv, Mahindra XUV.e8 and others. The eVX, which is expected to be sold through Nexa, was also showcased in its more evolved form at the Japan Mobility Expo in Tokyo late last year.

The five-seater has already been caught testing multiple times on Indian roads and it will be exported to foreign markets including Japan and Europe from India. It will be underpinned by Toyota’s 27PL platform, which is derived from 40PL, and will be equipped with a 60 kWh battery pack, capable of a claimed driving range of around 550 km on a single charge.

The interior will be packed with features such as a large touchscreen infotainment system, a fully digital instrument console, a heads-up display, a 360-degree camera system, automatic climate control, multiple airbags, flat-bottom steering wheel with mounted controls, a layered dashboard, adjustable headrests, and perhaps ADAS suite too.

The company is working on an electric MPV and an eWX concept based e-hatchback for the near future. The prices of the eVX will likely start around Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom) and it will get fast charging capabilities too.