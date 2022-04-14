Maruti’s Creta Rival (YFG) To Likely Get ADAS, HUD & Hybrid Tech

Maruti Suzuki YFG will more likely go on sale later this year and it will sit above the Vitara Brezza in the brand’s domestic lineup

Maruti Suzuki is widely reported to be preparing a midsize five-seater SUV for the Indian market, internally codenamed YFG. It is developed in partnership with Toyota and will sit above the Vitara Brezza in the brand’s domestic lineup. The YFG has already been spotted testing on public roads and is expected to take design inspiration from Suzuki A-Cross sold globally.

The 4.3-metre long SUV will be underpinned by Toyota’s modular and low-cost DNGA platform derived from TNGA. It will be produced alongside Toyota’s midsize SUV (D22) at its Karnataka plant. The front fascia comprises split headlamps with LED Daytime Running Lights identical to that of the A-Cross (rebadged Toyota RAV4), a sharp-looking grille and bumper.

Other exterior highlights of the five-seater SUV are diamond cut alloy wheels, squared-off wheel arches and wraparound LED tail lamps. Both the midsize SUVs will rival Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor and Nissan Kicks in the highly competitive segment. The Maruti Suzuki YFG will be sold through Maruti Suzuki Nexa premium outlets.

The interior of the YFG is yet to be spy photographed but we do expect it to have several commonalities with the recently updated Baleno and the upcoming Brezza bound for June 2022. The features list will likely comprise a layered dashboard, floating nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with SmartPlay Pro+ tech, in-car connected features, and perhaps an all-digital gauge cluster.

Just like the Baleno, the Maruti Suzuki YFG could also offer a heads-up display, a 360-degree camera system, voice commands, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, an automatic climate control system, cruise control, steering wheel with mounted controls, electrically adjustable driver seat, etc. Following the latest trend, Maruti Suzuki is expected to offer six airbags and ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) tech with the YFG.

If it turns out to be the case, we can expect features like adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, autonomous emergency braking, automatic high beam, lane departure warning, etc. As for the performance, a strong hybrid powertrain will more likely be employed and it could work in a similar fashion to that of the Camry Hybrid enabling short distance drive in a dedicated electric-only mode.