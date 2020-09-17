Maruti XL6’s 7-Seater Version (XL7) Detailed In A Walkaround Video

Suzuki XL7 is a crossover MPV available in a few South Asian markets, like Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, and Thailand

Maruti Ertiga is an extremely popular entry-level MPV in the Indian market, primarily due to its brilliant balance of comfort, space, fuel efficiency, and affordability. The demand for the MPV was quite high, and in 2019, Maruti Suzuki decided to introduce an upmarket version of the Ertiga, called the XL6, in order to draw in customers looking for a premium personal mobility vehicle.

The XL6 shares its architecture and powertrain with the Ertiga, but offers a better design and even better comfort. This Ertiga-based MPV is only available in a 6-seater configuration though. In foreign markets, like Thailand, Philippines, etc., the vehicle is available as a 7-seater only, and referred to as the XL7. Here, we have a video walkaround of the Suzuki XL7, showcasing its exterior, interior, engine, etc.

The video begins with the exterior styling of the Suzuki XL7, which looks near-identical to the XL6. At the front, we see the same LED headlamps, grille, and bumper as on the Indian model. At the sides, we see dual-tone 16-inch alloy wheels with 195/60 tyres, which look better than the blacked-out 15-inch alloys on the Indian XL6 (with 185/65 rubber). Other than that, the design is identical, with black plastic cladding running around the length of the vehicle.

At the rear, we see a familiar pair of taillights. These Volvo-inspired taillamps are seen on the XL6 in India, as well as on the Ertiga. You also get silver-painted bash plates under the front and rear bumper, as well as on the sides. While the exterior of the international-spec XL7 may not be much different from the XL6, there is one major change in the interior.

The XL7 gets a bench for the second-row, instead of the two captain seats that we get in the XL6. This increases the seating capacity by one, but now the second-row passengers don’t get independent armrests. Other than that, the dashboard design, instrument cluster, and even the infotainment system are the same. Ingress and egress into the third row is quite easy, and there is a decent amount of space there as well.

Powering the Suzuki XL7 is a 1.5-litre, naturally aspirated, inline-4 petrol engine that generates 105 PS and 138 Nm. This particular model has a 4-speed automatic transmission, and there is also a 5-speed manual on offer. The same engine-gearbox combo is present on the XL6 in India as well.