Maruti XL6 Sporty MPV Fully Accessorised Version Revealed – Details And Pricing

Maruti Suzuki offers a range of exterior accessories for the newly launched XL6 and it makes the MPV even more appealing

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) launched the XL6 in the domestic market with a starting price of Rs. 9.79 lakh and it goes all the way up to Rs. 11.46 lakh for the top-of-the-line model (ex-showroom). Sold through the premium Nexa chain of network present across the country, the XL6 is based on the same fifth-generation lightweight Heartect platform as the Ertiga.

The XL6 is part of utilising the popularity of the regular Ertiga that has gained immense prominence since going on sale late last year. The new model is retailed in a total of four variants and it has second-row captain seating arrangement and the plethora of exterior and interior changes meant it competes against Toyota Innova Crysta as well as Mahindra Marazzo.

Besides offering a number of exterior changes compared to the standard Ertiga, the XL6 also comes with a list of optional accessories. Among the accessories, the door visor chrome insert and side body moulding make the XL6 really stand out and they are priced at Rs. 3,450 and Rs. 2,699 respectively.

Maruti Suzuki XL6 Accessories Price Mat Carpet Rs. 2,390 Door Visor Chrome Insert Rs. 3,450 Bod Side Moulding Rs. 2,699 Car Care Kit Rs. 750 Divinity Rs. 337 3D Dicky Mat Rs. 1,090 Body Cover Rs. 1,990 No Plate Frame Rs. 500 Tissue Box Rs. 599 Perfume Rs. 375

Other important accessories made available are mat carpet, body cover, divinity, 3D boot mat, no plate frame and tissue box and their prices are listed in the table. The six-seater MPV gets safety features like ABS with EBD, speed warning system, seatbelt reminder for driver and co-driver, dual front airbags, HHA, ESP, front seatbelts with pre-tensioners and force limiters, ISOFIX child mounts, reverse parking sensors and camera.

It is powered by the 1.5-litre four-cylinder K15 petrol engine with smart hybrid technology found in the regular Ertiga. The powertrain develops a maximum power output of 104.7 PS at 6,000 rpm and 138 Nm of peak torque delivered at 4,400 rpm. The BSVI compliant unit is mated to either a five-speed manual or a four-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

The XL6 has similar dimensions as the standard Ertiga and the exterior features new quad-chamber LED headlamps, twin horizontal slats with black grille inserts, redesigned front bumper, new skid plates and wider central air inlet with rectangular housing for the fog lamps, sleeker LED Daytime Running Lights, new black cladding, black 15-inch alloy wheels and so on.