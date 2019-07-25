Maruti XL6 Interior With AT Gearbox, Captain Seats And Leather Upholstery Spied

Maruti Suzuki XL6 will go on sale on August 21 and it gets a thoroughly revised exterior compared to the regular Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki will be launching the XL6 based on Ertiga on August 21 in the Indian market and it will sit at the top of the range. It will be sold exclusively through the Nexa premium dealerships and has clear differentiation on the outside as well as inside to stand apart from the regular Ertiga.

Unlike Ertiga, the Maruti Suzuki XL6 will be offered as a six-seater. The traditional second-row bench seat has made way for captain seating arrangement enabling 2+2+2 configuration. The XL6 sits on the lightweight fifth generation Heartect platform and it will logically be as intuitive and agile as the regular seven-seater MPV.

The biggest change comes in the styling department as Maruti Suzuki has thoroughly revised the front fascia along with other design updates to give the XL6 a brand new look. The facade is radically dissimilar to any other Maruti Suzuki models available in the domestic portfolio.

The headlamps have been redesigned and its sleeker appearance blends well with the dual horizontal grille slats that run across the face. The grille gets a new trapezoidal shade and the bumper is remodelled to accommodate skid plate and rectangular housing to the fog lamps.

It is worth noting that the LED Daytime Running Lights are integrated into the headlamp cluster enhancing the upmarket appeal of the XL6. Black cladding can be seen all around the body and the rear gets subtle changes alongside the inclusion of the skid plate and XL6 badge.

Other main exterior features are blackened pillars and black 15-inch alloy wheels. As for the powertrain, the 1.5-litre K15B four-cylinder petrol engine develops 104.7 PS and 138 Nm of peak torque and is connected to either a five-speed manual or a four-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

No change in the claimed fuel economy is expected as it will continue to return 19.34 kmpl for MT and 18.69 kmpl for AT. The powertrain will be BSVI compliant upon arrival. The interior of the Maruti Suzuki XL6 boasts an all-black theme and matching it is the black leather upholstery.

In the interior spy pictures, the second-row captain seats can also be seen and the presence of the four-speed AT along with flat-bottom multi-functional steering wheel that is black leather-wrapped. The SmartPlay infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and navigation as well as rear parking camera, Electronic Stability Program and Hill Hold function are part of the package.

