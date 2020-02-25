Maruti Vitara Brezza Facelift vs Hyundai Venue – Specs Comparison

The Maruti Vitara Brezza facelift features a mildly updated styling package and a BSVI-compliant 1.5-litre petrol engine that has replaced the BSIV 1.3-litre diesel unit

The Maruti Vitara Brezza has been the highest-selling model in its segment for many years now. In recent times, however, its popularity has taken a hit, especially from the Hyundai Venue. This, together with the inability of the 1.3-litre diesel engine of the Brezza to achieve compliance with BSVI norms, has pushed the carmaker to come up with a mid-cycle update that carries a few styling changes and a new BSVI-compliant petrol engine.

Armed with these updates, the updated SUV could turn out to be a stronger rival to fresher models like the recently updated Tata Nexon and Hyundai Venue. Our comparison post here compares the three models in some important aspects.

Maruti Vitara Brezza Facelift vs Hyundai venue vs Tata Nexon Price Comparison

Prices of the 2020 Maruti Vitara Brezza facelift start at Rs 7.34 lakh (LXI trim) and go all the way to Rs 11,40,000 (ZXI+ AT Dual Tone). Compared to the previous model, the base version of the Brezza is Rs 28,000 cheaper but the top-spec model is Rs 81,000 costlier. In comparison, prices of the Hyundai Venue start at Rs 6.55 lakh and go all the way to Rs 11.15 lakh.

Tata Nexon, the third model in our comparison, is priced in a band of Rs 6.94 lakh to 12.7 lakh. Hence, as you can see, the entry-level models of both Venue and Nexon are cheaper than that of the Brezza. On the other hand, while the top-spec version of the Venue is still cheaper than the costliest Brezza, the high-end model of the Nexon is even pricier.

Maruti Vitara Brezza facelift vs Hyundai Venue vs Tata Nexon features comparison

The Maruti Vitara Brezza felt slightly under-equipped when compared with the Venue. Things don’t change drastically even with the facelift. However, the company has ensured that at least all the basic equipment that one expects from a vehicle in this category is offered.

In line with this, the SUV offers dual front airbags, SmartPlay Studio touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Cruise Control, automatic climate control, height-adjustable driver seat, cruise control, LED fog lamps, LED projector headlamps, diamond-cut alloy wheels, leather-wrapped steering wheel, auto-dimming IRVM, reverse parking camera, auto headlamps and wipers, and auto-folding ORVMs.

In comparison, the Hyundai Venue offers almost all of the above, in addition to a wireless charger, Arkamys surround-sound system, 6-airbags, electric sunroof and SmartLink connected apps. Even the Nexon offers an electric sunroof, wearable SmartKey, multi-drive modes and Harman-sourced audio with 8 components.

However, it is worth mentioning here that the base model of the Venue doesn’t get LED DRLs, projector headlamps, electric adjustable ORVM, remote central locking, integrated Bluetooth music system. Even the Nexon misses out on all of these except for projector headlamps but these features are available on the Brezza LXI.

Maruti Brezza vs Hyundai Venue vs Tata Nexon Specifications Comparison

Until now, the Maruti Vitara Brezza has been available with a 1.3-litre diesel engine that produces 90 PS and 200 Nm. With the launch of the facelift, however, the SUV will be sold with a 1.5-litre petrol engine that outputs 104 PS and 138 Nm. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed torque-converter automatic.

The Hyundai Venue, on the other hand, is available with 2 petrol and 1 diesel engine options. The diesel motor offers 90 PS and 220 Nm, while it comes mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. The 1.2-litre petrol engine offers 83 PS and 115Nm and it comes mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. The 1.0-litre turbo-petrol option offers as much as 120 Ps and 172 Nm. Transmission options for this engine variant include a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Thanks to this, the Venue has a clear advantage over the Brezza.

Specs Maruti Vitara Brezza Hyundai Venue Tata Nexon Engine 1.5 Litre Petrol 1.2 Litre Petrol | 1.0 Litre Turbo Petrol 1.2 Litre Petrol Power 104 PS 83 PS | 120 PS 120 PS Torque 138 NM 115 NM |172 NM 170 NM Transmission 5 Speed MT/4 Speed AT 5 Speed MT |6 Speed MT/7 Speed DCT 6 Speed MT/6 Speed AMT

The Tata Nexon, on the other hand, has been on sale with a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engine. The former produces 120 PS of maximum power and 170 Nm of peak torque, while the latter outputs 110 PS of maximum power and 260 Nm of peak torque. The transmission options include 6-speed manual and 6-speed automated manual units.

Maruti Vitara Brezza facelift vs Hyundai Venue vs Tata Nexon Mileage Comparison

As per the company data, the updated Brezza will offer a fuel mileage of 17.03 kmpl with the manual transmission and a mileage of 18.76 kmpl with the automatic version. This is simply because the latter will be sold with the company’s SHVS mild-hybrid technology.

In comparison, the 1.2-litre petrol variant of the Venue offers 17.52 kmpl and the 1.4-litre diesel unit offers 23.7 kmpl. The 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor offers 18.15 kmpl with the 6-speed manual transmission and 18.27 kmpl with the 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. The Nexon offers an ARAI-test mileage of 17 kmpl with the petrol engine and 21.5 kmpl with diesel motor. The figure remains unchanged regardless of the transmission choice.

Maruti Vitara Brezza facelift vs Hyundai Venue vs Tata Nexon Dimensions Comparison

As before, the Maruti Vitara Brezza measures 3,995 mm in length, 1,790 mm in width and 1,640 mm in height. In comparison, the Hyundai Venue measures 3,995 mm in length, 1,770 mm in width and 1,605 mm in height.

Dimension Maruti Vitara Brezza Hyundai Venue Tata Nexon Length 3,995 mm 3,995 mm 3,993 mm Width 1,790 mm 1,770 mm 1,811 mm Height 1,640 mm 1,605 mm 1,606 mm Wheelbase 2,500 mm 2,500 mm 2,498 mm Ground Clearance 198 mm 195 mm 209 mm

The Tata Nexon measures 3,993 mm in length, 1,811 mm in width and 1,606 mm in height. From this, it’s clear that the Brezza is both wider and taller than the Venue, while the Nexon is the widest SUV in this class.

Maruti Vitara Brezza facelift vs Hyundai Venue vs Tata Nexon Comparison Verdict

Features- The Maruti Vitara Brezza is a sufficiently feature-laden model but both the Nexon and the Venue take the game a notch higher by offering some segment-best features like connected apps suite and high-end music systems. Also, electric sunroof is another feature that the Brezza misses out on while both Venue and Nexon offer.

This is something that have, in fact, disappointed many people who have been waiting for the updated version of the popular SUV. However, if you look at only base variants, it’s the Brezza that turns out to be the most feature-loaded SUV among the three models tht we have here.

Specifications – The Maruti Vitara Brezza facelift will be sold with a 1.5-litre petrol engine that is more powerful than the diesel engine it’s about to replace, but the Venue offers as many as three engine options, which include naturally-aspirated petrol, powerful turbo-petrol petrol and a frugal turbo-diesel motor.

Spec-to-spec, the Brezza is more powerful than 1.2 Venue but fall short of the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine option of the Hyundai rival. Similarly, its 1.5-litre petrol engine is nowhere as powerful as that of the Nexon. Also, it has a 5-speed manual transmission, as compared to 7-speed DCT and 6-speed Manual/AMT of Venue and Nexon, respectively.

Mileage – The Hyundai Venue and Tata Nexon offer more mileage than the Vitara Brezza facelift if you choose its diesel variant. However, the benefit that Brezza has here is that its petrol-automatic option is more frugal than all the petrol variants of the Venue. Also, with a mileage of 17 kmpl, the diesel variant of the Nexon is the least frugal petrol model in this company.

Dimensions- The Maruti Vitara Brezza facelift is both wider and taller than the Venue, which is one area that might help the Maruti SUV attract more buyers than its Korean rival. However, the Nexon is the widest in its class and offers a slightly roomier cabin than the Brezza.

Verdict – From the above, it’s clear that the Maruti Vitara Brezza stands at par with the Hyundai Venue and Tata Nexon on most aspects. However, it continues to lag behind in terms of equipment, at least if you don’t compare the base models. Also, it also lacks a bit if you compare the refreshed Brezza with the Nexon petrol and 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol-engine equipped Venue.

Finally, in spite of these shortcomings, we believe that the Brezza would be able to rewrite the success story of its previous iteration due to the many advantages it enjoys over its rival. Another point to note here is that the refreshed SUV comes from the house of Maruti Suzuki, which offers the industry-best after-sales service, along with lowest maintenance costs.