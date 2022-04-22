Maruti-Toyota Midsize SUV India Launch Expected Around Diwali

Maruti-Toyota midsize SUV has already been spotted testing and is expected to be powered by a strong hybrid system similar to the Camry Hybrid

Maruti Suzuki and Toyota are co-developing a midsize SUV to compete firmly against Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor, Nissan Kicks and others. The midsize SUV is based on Toyota’s DNGA platform and it will be rolled out of the Japanese manufacturer’s production facility in Karnataka spawning one iteration for each model.

Despite having several commonalities, the Maruti Suzuki YFG and Toyota D22 are developed based on each brand’s requirements and they were spotted testing a handful of times already. The Toyota D22 appears to have adopted similar design cues as the RAV4 and Corolla Cross. It features a split headlamp cluster with dual LED DRLs, a thick chrome strip resembling the Glanza, a wide central air inlet with a honeycomb mesh pattern, etc.

The Maruti Suzuki YFG, on the other hand, takes styling influence from the A-Cross sold in Europe (rebadged Toyota RAV4 Hybrid). It looks to have split headlamps with LED DRLs, a front bumper with similar inserts as the Baleno, a Suzuki badge mounted on the grille, squared-off wheel arches, possible 17-inch alloy wheels, and a set of prominent tail lamps.

The interior is expected to feature a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a layered dashboard, engine start/stop button, cruise control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with mounted controls, leatherette seats, in-car connected technologies, cooled glovebox, heads-up display, a 360-degree camera system, six airbags and so on.

It will be interesting to see if ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) will be offered with the midsize SUV or not, sticking by the latest trend. The interior will more likely provide ample space as both brands tend to offer a roomy cabin. As for the performance, a petrol engine and an electric motor could form a strong hybrid tech.

Reports suggest that the system could function in a similar way to the Camry Hybrid and this it could enable running on electric power alone for short distances. Both the Maruti Suzuki YFG and Toyota D22 are expected to debut around Diwali this year, capitalising on the festive season furore.