Maruti To Likely Launch 3 New SUVs & 1 Hatchback Over The Next 1 Year

Maruti Suzuki will launch the third generation Alto next month and it will be followed by the all-new Grand Vitara midsize SUV in September

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) is planning to bring in a host of new models over the next twelve months or so. In addition to a string of new passenger vehicles, Maruti Suzuki will launch the new generation Alto on August 18. It will be underpinned by the lightweight Heartect platform and it could derive power from a new 1.0-litre petrol engine.

It will have bigger proportions than the outgoing model and the interior will also receive a host of updates. A CNG variant could also be on offer. Maruti Suzuki is gearing up to launch the Grand Vitara midsize SUV in September 2022. Based on Suzuki’s TECT platform, the five-seater will compete against Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and the likes.

It will be powered by a mild hybrid 1.5-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre strong hybrid petrol engine. Both manual and automatic transmissions will be offered with a 4WD system in the mild hybrid specification. It is considered as one of the significant launches from the brand in recent memory as the largest carmaker in the country steps into a brand new segment.

Moreover, the Grand Vitara will become the most advanced Maruti Suzuki yet upon arrival. It will likely be followed by a compact SUV coupe based on the Baleno’s platform and it could draw inspiration from Toyota’s Yaris Cross. In 2023, the Indo-Japanese manufacturer is also expected to introduce the long-awaited Jimny lifestyle off-road SUV.

The Jimny in its India specification could be a five-door model to take on the upcoming five-door Mahindra Thar and five-door Force Gurkha. It will be powered by a 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine and it will feature Suzuki’s AllGrip 4WD system. These upcoming launches could strengthen the brand’s portfolio in the existing and new segments.

Since late last year, MSIL introduced second generation Celerio, heavily updated Baleno, facelifted Ertiga and XL6, mildly updated WagonR, and more recently the all-new Brezza compact SUV with revisions inside and out alongside a more advanced features list.