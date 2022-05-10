Maruti Swift Vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios- Updated Price & Specs Comparison

Here, we have an on-paper comparison between Maruti Swift and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, with their latest specifications and prices

Maruti Swift and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios are two very popular hatchbacks in India. However, they are not as competitive in today’s market as they once were, largely due to the rising prices of automobiles. However, their current prices and specs only make their rivalry fiercer in the Indian market.

Here, we have a detailed comparison between Maruti Swift and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, with their updated prices and specifications.

Maruti Swift vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios – Exterior and dimensions

The current-gen Maruti Swift has been around for half a decade now, and despite the facelift it received last year, we’re all too familiar with the design. The hatchback does look sporty, thanks to the sleek headlamps, hexagonal front grille, and beautiful LED taillights, but we wish to see a major redesign soon.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios has also been around for a while now, but it still manages to grab a lot of eyeballs. Its angry-looking headlamps, large front grille (with boomerang-shaped DRLs), bulbous taillights, and overall bubble-like body shape make it look quite attractive.

Model Maruti Swift Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Length 3,845mm 3,805mm Width 1,735mm 1,680mm Height 1,530mm 1,520mm Wheelbase 2,450mm 2,450mm

In terms of dimensions, Maruti Swift takes the lead; it is longer, wider, and taller than its Hyundai rival, which gives it a little more road presence as well. However, the wheelbase of the two models is identical in length.

Maruti Swift vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios – Interior and equipment

Maruti Swift’s interior also feels a little dated, but it is not bad by any standards. The design is nice, and the plastic quality is decent. The dark cabin theme, the sculpted instrument console (with a TFT MID), and the flat-bottom steering wheel (multi-functional) give the hatchback a sporty overall feel.

There are plenty of features on offer here, including a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), cruise control, keyless entry and go, automatic climate control, projector headlamps with LED DRLs, LED taillights, machine-cut alloy wheels, etc.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios has a dual-tone black and white cabin theme, which looks more upmarket in comparison. Also, the dashboard and instrument console feel more modern in design, and the lighter colours make the cabin feel roomier, although it is not more spacious than Swift.

The hatchback offers an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), along with a unique semi-digital instrument console (on top variants). It also gets features like a wireless smartphone charger, keyless entry and go, projector headlamps with LED DRLs, machine-cut alloy wheels, etc.

Maruti Swift vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios – Engine and transmission

Maruti Suzuki Swift has just one engine option available – a 1.2L petrol motor – which can be had with either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT. This may just be a petrol engine, but thanks to dual-jet tech and start-stop system, this powerplant is good for 23.20 kmpl on the MT variants and 23.76 kmpl on the AMT variants (claimed fuel efficiency).

Maruti Swift vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios specs comparison- petrol engines Specifications Maruti Swift Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Engine size 1.2-litre 1.2-litre/1.0-litre Engine type Naturally aspirated, inline-4, petrol Naturally aspirated, inline-4, petrol/ Turbocharged, inline-3, petrol Max. power 90 PS 83 PS/100 PS Max. torque 113 Nm 113.8 Nm/172 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT (both), 5-speed AMT (1.2 only)

Hyundai i10 Nios has four powertrain options on offer, which makes it a much more versatile choice in the Indian market compared to its Maruti rival. The engine options include a 1.2L petrol unit, a 1.2L turbo-diesel unit, a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol unit, and a 1.2L bi-fuel (petrol + CNG) unit. A 5-speed manual transmission is offered as standard, and a 5-speed AMT is available with the 1.2L petrol and 1.2L diesel mills.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios specs – other engine options Engine size 1.2-litre 1.2-litre Engine type Naturally aspirated, inline-4, diesel Naturally aspirated, inline-4, petrol+CNG Max. power 75 PS 83 PS on petrol, 69 PS on CNG Max. torque 190 Nm 113.8 Nm petrol, 95.2 Nm on CNG Transmission 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT

Maruti Swift vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios – Price

Maruti Swift is quite competitively priced, especially considering the standard equipment on offer. The AMT options aren’t too expensive, which means that opting for convenience won’t break the bank.

Maruti Swift vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios price comparison – petrol variants



Maruti Swift Hyundai Grand i10 Nios (1.2L petrol) Hyundai Grand i10 Nios (1.0L Turbo petrol) Rs. 5.92 lakh (LXi) Rs. 5.30 lakh (Era) – Rs. 6.82 lakh (VXi)/Rs. 7.32 lakh (VXi AMT) Rs. 6.0 lakh (Magna)/Rs. 6.69 lakh (Magna AMT) – Rs. 7.50 lakh (ZXi)/Rs. 8.0 lakh (ZXi AMT) Rs. 6.68 lakh (Sportz)/7.29 lakh (Sportz AMT) Rs. 7.89 lakh (Sportz) Rs. 8.21 lakh (ZXi Plus)/Rs. 8.71 lakh (ZXi Plus AMT) Rs. 6.98 lakh (Sportz Dual-tone) – Rs. 8.35 lakh (ZXi Plus Dual-tone)/Rs. 8.85 lakh (ZXi Plus Dual-tone AMT) Rs. 7.44 lakh (Asta)/Rs. 7.92 lakh (Asta AMT) –

Overall, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is a little more affordable than Maruti Swift, and it has a lot more engine choices available. As such, the Hyundai hatchback is a brilliant option, especially if you want an affordable diesel or CNG car.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios price list – diesel and CNG variants Price (1.2L diesel) Price (1.2L CNG) – Rs. 7.07 lakh (Magna) Rs. 7.76 lakh (Sportz)/Rs. 8.37 lakh (Sportz AMT) Rs. 7.61 lakh (Sportz)

It isn’t easy to pick a winner between the two, as they’re both good choices considering the budget. If you want alternate fuel options, then the Hyundai is the default choice, but if you just want a hint of sportiness from your drives, then the Maruti would suit you better.