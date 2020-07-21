Maruti Swift, Dzire & Ciaz Likely To Get CNG Option Soon

Maruti Suzuki is planning to “further enhance the CNG portfolio in the coming days” and thus models like Dzire and Ciaz could see their range expanded

Ever since the demise of the tried-and-tested 1.3-litre DDiS Fiat-sourced diesel engine due to the stringent BSVI emission standards, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) is seeking ways to bring in a fuel economical petrol unit to supplement the regular 1.2-litre K-series VVT engine. The Baleno saw the debut of the DualJet mild hybrid petrol motor and the K12N has been expanded into the facelifted Dzire’s range as well.

More vehicles within the domestic portfolio could get the same engine in the near future. The intentions of the largest carmaker in the country to consolidate its CNG lineup has been evident in recent times with a slew of S-CNG launches complying with BSVI regulations. Only last month, the Indo-Japanese brand announced to have reached one lakh sales of its CNG-powered models in a financial year.

The company sold 1,06,443 units cumulatively across India in FY2019-20 and saw 15.5 per cent CAGR increase in CNG sales over the last half a decade. The current BSVI S-CNG range of eight vehicles includes Alto, Wagon R, Eeco, Tour S, Ertiga and Super Carry while the Celerio received the updates last month. The company debuted its first factory-fitted CNG vehicle in 2010.

The mild-hybrid technology was introduced in 2015 and the combined domestic sales of eco-friendly vehicles stand at more than a million. Under the ‘Mission Green Million’ plan revealed at the 2020 Auto Expo, Maruti Suzuki is aiming to retail the next set of one million green vehicles at a shorter period of time.

In a recent interview, Shashank Srivastava, Maruti Suzuki India Limited’s Executive Director Sales and Marketing told that his company would be enhancing the BSVI CNG portfolio in the coming days. The CNG segment encountered a growth of 7 per cent in the last FY when the passenger sales declined by 18 per cent and thus Maruti Suzuki is primarily targeting the launches of new CNG vehicles.

The popular models like Swift, Dzire, Ciaz and Ignis could be next in line to get the CNG treatment and it will help them having an expanded range alongside being more fuel efficient and cleaner with the environment.