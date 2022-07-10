Maruti Suzuki’s Creta Rival Vitara (YFG) To Debut On July 20 In India

Maruti Suzuki Vitara will likely be launched sometime next month in India and it will be equipped with a host of premium features

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) is planning to reveal an all-new midsize SUV on July 20, 2022 locally and is one of its long-awaited models. Internally codenamed YFG, the five-seater could be christened the Vitara as the nameplate is already a known entity and the Brezza compact SUV has dropped its Vitara prefix in its latest iteration.

The upcoming Maruti Suzuki Vitara will have several commonalities with the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, which made its world debut only a few days ago in India. Both 4.3-metre long SUVs are rolled out of Toyota’s production facility in Bidadi, Karnataka and their mass production will begin next year. The Hyryder will enter the market first before the arrival of the Vitara.

The reservations for the Vitara are expected to commence on the same day of its debut and it will be retailed through the Nexa chain of premium dealerships, underlining its upmarket nature. The midsize SUV will take on Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Nissan Kicks and others in the toughly contested segment.

It will be underpinned by Suzuki’s Global C architecture that can also be found in the S-Cross, global Vitara and the Brezza. In a similar fashion to the Hyryder, Suzuki will target export markets with the Vitara and it will be powered by a 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol and a 1.5-litre strong hybrid engine with manual and automatic transmission choices.

The former is sourced from Maruti Suzuki while the latter is born out of Toyota’s expertise in hybrid technology. The K15C DualJet petrol engine will produce a maximum power output of 103 PS and 135 Nm of peak torque while the strong hybrid Atkinson Cycle TNGA mill will kick out 115 PS and it enables an electric-only mode for high efficiency.

Just as the exterior, the interior of the upcoming Vitara will also have similarities with the Hyryder. The equipment list will boast of nine-inch touchscreen infotainment with SmartPlay Pro+ tech, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, automatic climate control, cruise control, engine start/stop button, HUD, 360-degree camera, six airbags and a lot more.