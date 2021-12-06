Maruti Suzuki Year-End Discounts [Dec 2021] – Alto, Swift, Vitara Brezza

Discounts and benefits worth up to Rs. 48,000 are available on Maruti Suzuki’s Arena range of cars this month (December 2021)

The year is about to end, and we all know what this means – end-of-year discounts! Maruti Suzuki, the largest carmaker in India, is offering some brilliant deals and discounts on its vehicles this month. Here, we’ve detailed all the offers and benefits available on its Arena range of cars.

On the Alto, a cash discount of Rs. 20,000 is available on the ‘Std’ trim, and of Rs. 30,000 on other trims. An exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000 are also available. However, on the CNG version of the Alto, only the corporate discount is being offered.

Maruti S-Presso gets a cash discount of Rs. 15,000, while the same on Wagon-R is worth Rs. 20,000. On both cars, an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000 are also on offer. On the CNG variant of both, however, only the corporate discount is available.

Maruti Celerio recently underwent a generation change in India. The new-gen model has a cash discount of up to Rs. 5,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000. On the Swift, one can get a cash discount of Rs. 20,000 on the Lxi and Vxi trims, and of Rs. 15,000 on the Zxi and Zxi+ trims. It also gets an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000.

As for the Dzire, a cash discount of Rs. 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 2,500 are being offered on it this month. A cash discount of Rs. 10,000 is available on the Vitara Brezza, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000.

Maruti Suzuki Year-End Discounts – December 2021 Model Cash discount Exchange bonus + corporate discount Maruti Alto (Std) Rs. 20,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 3,000 Maruti Alto (other trims) Rs. 30,000 (petrol)/nil (CNG) Rs. 15,000 (petrol) + Rs. 3,000 Maruti S-Presso Rs. 15,000 (petrol)/nil (CNG) Rs. 15,000 (petrol) + Rs. 3,000 Maruti Wagon-R Rs. 20,000 (petrol)/CNG Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 3,000 Maruti Celerio Rs. 5,000 Rs. 10,000 + nil Maruti Swift (Lxi, Vxi) Rs. 20,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 3,000 Maruti Swift (Zxi, Zxi+) Rs. 15,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 3,000 Maruti Dzire Rs. 10,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 2,500 Maruti Vitara Brezza Rs. 10,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 3,000 Maruti Ertiga Nil nil Maruti Eeco Rs. 20,000 (petrol)/nil (CNG) Rs. 10,000 (petrol) + Rs. 3,000

On Maruti Ertiga, there are no official discounts this month. A cash discount of Rs. 20,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 are available on the petrol variants of Maruti Eeco. On all variants of the van (petrol and CNG), a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000 is being offered.