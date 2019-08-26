Maruti Suzuki XL6 has a competent rival in the name of Toyota Rush in foreign markets and we do expect the battle to be contested in India as well

The Rush is one of the highly anticipated models from Toyota that have never gotten to India. With the competition in the premium SUV/crossover, space is immensely growing, more manufacturers are looking at bringing in new models and we are hoping to see the Rush sooner rather than later.

It makes for a tasty comparison with the newly launched Maruti Suzuki XL6 due to various reasons and they will indeed lock horns in select Asian markets. For instance, the Ertiga derived Maruti Suzuki XL6 has a similar silhouette as the Rush and it looks premium as well courtesy of the changes made to its exterior and interior.

The XL6 measures 4,445 mm in length, 1,775 mm in width, 1,700 mm in height and has a wheelbase of 2,740 mm. The Rush, on the other hand, is 10 mm shorter, 80 mm narrower and 5 mm taller with 55 mm shorter wheelbase than the XL6.

The Rush has 40 mm higher ground clearance than the XL6 but other dimensions indicate that it will offer less roomy cabin for occupants. While the XL6 can be had only in six-seater (2+2+2) layout, the Rush gets the upper hand as it is offered in different configurations ranging from being a five- to seven-seater.

The interior of the Maruti Suzuki XL6 gets two-tone black and beige theme, blackened dashboard, darker wooden trim and silver accents, black leather seat upholstery, silver-trimmed steering wheel, latest seven-inch SmartPlay touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, automatic climate control, reverse camera, 15-inch black alloy wheels, cruise control, multi-info display, etc.

The XL6 is based on the fifth-generation lightweight Heartect platform while the Rush is constructed on the proven light and sturdy TNGA. The Daihatsu FT Concept based Rush does offer a feature-packed cabin with the presence of a 6.8-inch DVD AVX head unit with screen mirroring function, digital video recorder, panoramic view monitor with four cameras, single-zone AC, keyless entry, push-button start, Toyota AutoTag built-in Smart TAG, MID, etc.

As for safety, it features six airbags, Pre-Collision system, blind-spot monitor with rear cross traffic alert, vehicle stability control, traction control, hill start assist, anti-lock brakes, EBD, brake assist and pedal misoperation control among others. The XL6 is powered by the 1.5-litre K15 SHVS petrol kicking out 104.7 PS at 6,000 rpm and 138 Nm at 4,400 rpm and is mated to either a five-speed MT or a four-speed torque converter AT.

The Rush uses a 1.5-litre Dual VVT-i four-cylinder petrol engine that has almost similar performance figures as the Maruti Suzuki XL6. It develops 105 PS at 6,000 rpm and 136 Nm of peak torque delivered at 4,200 rpm. A six-speed manual transmission is offered as standard while an automatic comes as optional.

The exterior certainly comes down to the personal preference as both got their unique charm. We would really like to see Toyota introducing the Rush in the not-so-distant future as it has all the ingredients to compete in the above Rs. 10 lakh space with looks of an SUV alongside space and practicality as a family-oriented crossover.

Meanwhile, it must be noted that Toyota is contemplating a rebadged Ertiga as well as a C-MPV developed with Maruti Suzuki.