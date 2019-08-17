Maruti Suzuki XL6 Teased Ahead Of Launch Featuring Ranveer Singh

Maruti Suzuki XL6 will be launched on August 21 and it comes as a six-seater with middle-row captain seating facility

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) will be introducing the XL6 locally on August 21 hot on the heels of the massive slowdown in sales across the auto sector. Amidst the huge impact of the negative sales in the last six months, Maruti Suzuki is preparing to leverage the popularity of the Ertiga nameplate that has fared well despite the tough times.

For instance, last month, Maruti Suzuki retailed a total of 9,222 units of the seven-seater MPV with YoY sales growth of 94 per cent. To capitalise on the second-gen Ertiga, a new derivate is coming up in just a few days. Dubbed the XL6, it has obvious exterior changes compared to the standard Ertiga.

It will be sold only through the Nexa premium showrooms across the country. The bookings of the XL6 have commenced for an initial payment of Rs. 11,000 as well and it will exclusively be available as a six-seater with the middle-row captain seating arrangement. It will only be offered in two grades and four trims: Zeta MT, Zeta AT, Alpha MT and Alpha AT.

The paint schemes in which the Maruti Suzuki XL6 will be retailed are Metallic Premium Silver, Metallic Magma Gray, Prime Auburn Red, Pearl Brave Khaki, Pearl Arctic White, Dignity Brown and Nexa Blue. The latest teaser video of the six-seater features Bollywood star Ranveer Singh and it shows the overhead shot of the XL6 along with the six-seater layout.

Maruti Suzuki has completely revised the front fascia as it gets a redesigned grille, new LED headlamps with integrated LED Daytime Running Lights, two-slat horizontal element, restyled front bumper, added skid plates, black cladding on wheel arches, black alloy wheels, rear skid plate, etc.

The interior comes with two-tone black and beige theme, blackened dashboard, more premium wooden trim, appealing silver accents, leather seats, a seven-inch Smartplay infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control and so on. It derives power from a 1.5-litre four-cylinder SHVS K15B BSVI petrol engine making 104.7 PS and 138 Nm. It is connected to either a five-speed manual or a four-speed torque converter AT.