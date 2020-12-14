Maruti Suzuki XL6 Sales Up By 54%, Ertiga By 27% In Nov 2020

Even though Maruti’s overall sales are down, the Ertiga and XL6 have managed to show a significant sales growth

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL), the largest car manufacturer in our country, has posted impressive sales figures yet again. In November 2020, the company has managed to sell over 1.35 lakh vehicles, but interestingly, this is a sales drop of a mere 2 per cent compared to November 2019. The manufacturer also posted some great sales figures for its MPVs – the Ertiga and XL6.

In November 2020, Maruti Ertiga sold a total of 9,557 units, making it the best-selling MPV in India yet again. Last year during the same period (November 2019), the manufacturer managed a dispatch of 7,537 units of it, which translates to a 26.8 per cent sales growth on a Year-on-Year (YoY) basis. On a Month-on-Month basis, the growth was 23.34 per cent, with 7,748 units sold in October 2020.

As for the XL6, it managed to sell a total of 3,388 units this November, which is a 54.35 per cent growth on a YoY basis (2,295 units sold in November 2019). On an MoM basis, the sales growth was 39.9 per cent, with a sale of 2,439 units of the XL6 in October 2020.

Maruti Suzuki is enjoying quite a lot of success in the UV market space, thanks not just to the Ertiga and XL6, but the Brezza and S-Cross as well. The company has plans to expand its line-up further with 5 new UV coming in the next three years, the first of which will be a brand new MPV, slated to arrive in 2021.

This upcoming Maruti MPV will be positioned above the XL6, and will rival the likes of the Mahindra Marazzo. This new vehicle will also be sold under the Toyota brand in India, as an affordable alternative to the Innova Crysta. Under the Toyota brand, this offering is expected to be priced at a premium compared to Maruti, just like we’ve seen with the Vitara Brezza/Urban Cruiser.

As for the Maruti Ertiga and XL6, both are powered by a 1.5-litre ‘K-series’ petrol engine. This naturally aspirated, inline-4 motor develops a maximum power of 105 PS and a peak torque of 138 Nm. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed automatic gearbox. On the Ertiga, one can also opt for a factory fit CNG kit.