Maruti Suzuki Working On A Hybrid SUV Coupe Above Brezza

Maruti Suzuki is expected to launch a compact SUV coupe in early 2023 based on the Heartect platform

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) is working on a number of new products for the domestic market and a slew of launches have been planned for next year such as the facelifted Baleno, updated XL6, next-generation Alto and the second-gen Vitara Brezza. To strengthen its presence in the SUV space, the largest carmaker in the country also appears to be developing on SUVs, crossovers and a coupe.

The Indo-Japanese manufacturer is expected to introduce a new compact SUV in the near future and it could be more upmarket than the Vitara Brezza in the sub-four-metre space. Unlike the Brezza’s Global C platform, what has been codenamed the YTB will be underpinned by the long-serving Heartect architecture that can be found in a flurry of existing models.

To underline its premium nature, it will be retailed through MSIL’s Nexa network. The YTB could take its design inspiration from the Futuro-e concept showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo and thus it will target young customers wanting to own a sporty SUV coupe. The SUV coupe segment will predictably hit the boom in the near future and we can expect other car products to jump on the bandwagon as well.

The Maruti Suzuki YTB will more likely have plenty in common with the upcoming Baleno facelift and the new Brezza to reduce the production costs, and it could compete against Kia Sonet and Hyundai Venue. As for the performance, the YTB could borrow the same 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with better utilisation of hybrid technology for higher fuel economy.

On the inside, we can expect features like a floating touchscreen infotainment system, use of more premium quality surface materials, a flat-bottom steering wheel (with mounted controls) as in the upcoming Brezza, cruise control, sunroof, push-button engine start/stop, adjustable headrests, and perhaps in-car connectivity based features too.

The Maruti Suzuki YTB could be launched sometime in the early parts of 2023 and it must be noted that MSIL is working on a midsize SUV based on the DNGA platform in collaboration with Toyota. A three-row UV also appears to be in the development and it could be the next-gen Vitara. The Jimny lifestyle off-road SUV has also received the green light for India.

