Maruti Suzuki Working On 5 All-New Cars – New 800 To 5 Door Jimny

Maruti Suzuki continues to explore new mass-market segments and is currently working on a range of new cars that will help the company further improve its market share

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is the biggest manufacturer in the country, and has stayed in this position for a pretty long time since it dominates a host of mass-market segments. However, with its diesel powertrains gone, the Japanese carmaker’s market share could take a hit in the near future.

With that being said, Maruti Suzuki continues to explore new segments in order to continue its dominance in the market. Here is a list of the five cars that the carmaker is currently working on –

1. New-gen Celerio

The Maruti Suzuki Celerio has been on sale in the same form as it arrived back in 2014 for six years, without any major updates. However, the carmaker is finally working on introducing a new-gen model for the hatchback which will include an updated design, a redesigned cabin and even new features; all of which will put it in line with the rising competition.

The new-gen model has been internally codenamed YNC, and could possibly be launched in the country by the end of this year. The second-gen Celerio is expected to be plonked with the same 1.0-litre three-cylinder K10B petrol engine that is currently on offer with the hatch.

2. Wagon R Electric

It is no secret that Maruti Suzuki is working on launching a fully-electric version of the Wagon R in the country since a pretty long time. In October 2018, the automaker set off 50 Japanese-spec Wagon R EVs from its Gurugram facility to be tested in different weathers and terrains across the nation.

However, the India-spec Wagon R EV will be based on the ICE Wagon R sold in the Indian market, and hence will look pretty much similar. The Wagon R EV is expected to be priced under Rs 10 lakh, which will make it one of the most affordable electric cars in the country upon its arrival. It will lock horns against the upcoming Mahindra e-KUV100 in India.p

3. New 800 cc car

Maruti Suzuki is also planning to replace the aging Alto with a new entry-level car that will be marketed as a crossover. The 800 cc car will be built on Maruti Suzuki’s Heartect platform just like the S-Presso, Wagon R, Swift, Baleno etc.

The car is expected to carry over the same 796 cc, three-cylinder naturally-aspirated petrol engine (48 PS/69 Nm) as the current-gen Alto. While the Alto only gets a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard, an optional automatic transmission will likely also be offered on the upcoming 800 cc car.

4. Hyundai Creta rivalling mid-size SUV

The mid-size SUV segment in India is becoming popular by the day, and Maruti Suzuki does not want to miss out. This space is currently being dominated by the Korea cousins i.e. Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta, but a Maruti Suzuki badged mid-size SUV will surely have a lot of takers.

While there is no official information about the mid-size SUV yet, what we do know is that it will be sold through Maruti Suzuki’s premium Nexa dealerships across the country, and will go on to rival the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Renault Captur, Nissan Kicks among other similarly priced SUVs.

5. Jimny SUV

The Jimny is Suzuki’s compact off-roader that is currently in its fourth-gen avatar in international markets. The second-gen version of the SUV was sold as the ‘Maruti Gypsy’ in India for over three decades, but the iconic car was discontinued last year since it had become outdated and low sales numbers did not justify upgrading the car to comply with the stringent BS6 emission norms.

However, Maruti Suzuki showcased the Jimny at the 2020 Auto Expo earlier this year suggesting that the SUV could be launched in India soon. The prototype showcased was the three-door Jimny Sierra sold in the foreign markets, but the manufacturer will be launching a 5-door version exclusively for the Indian market.

The Indian-spec Jimny/Gypsy is expected to be launched by the end of this year, and will likely be offered with the same 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that other Maruti Suzuki cars get. The said engine puts out 105 PS power and 138 Nm torque. Additionally, the Jimny will also get a part-time four-wheel-drive setup.