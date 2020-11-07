Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Sales Up By 32% Despite No More Diesel Engine

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza posted a total of 12,087 units in October 2020 as against 10,227 units with YoY sales growth of 18 per cent

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) introduced the Vitara Brezza for the first time in early 2016 and it received a facelift at the 2020 Auto Expo in February. With the discontinuation of the tried-and-tested 1.3-litre four-cylinder diesel engine due to the more stringent BSVI emission standards across the lineup, the largest carmaker in the country decided to go with 1.5-litre SHVS petrol engine.

The omnipresent powertrain in the existing product portfolio is available in the Vitara Brezza, Ciaz, S-Cross, Ertiga and XL6 models. The updated version of the vitara Brezza has been well received in the Indian market as evident from its sales tally every month. In October 2020, the five-seater registered a total of 12,087 units as against 10,227 units during the same period in 2019 with 18 per cent YoY growth.

Compared to the previous month of September 2020 when 9,153 units were sold, the Vitara Brezza saw a volume increase of 32 per cent. About 53,111 units of Compact SUVs were dispatched last month as the segment endured a 60 per cent Year-on-Year volume growth. The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is currently priced between Rs. 7.34 lakh and it goes all the way up to Rs. 11.40 lakh (ex-showroom).

It will be interesting to see the fight for bragging rights between the Vitara Brezza and Sonet in the coming months as the latter has garnered more than 40,000 reservations across India. The 1.5-litre four-cylinder K15B mild hybrid petrol engine in the facelifted Vitara Brezza produces a maximum power output of 104.7 PS at 6,600 rpm and 138 Nm of peak torque delivered at 4,600 rpm.

The powertrain is linked with a five-speed manual as standard or a four-speed torque converter automatic transmission as an option. The ARAI-certified fuel efficiency stands at 17.03 kmpl for the manual version and 18.76 kmpl for the automatic transmission equipped variant. Maruti Suzuki took the opportunity to add cosmetic updates as well as new features into the mix.

The India-Japanese manufacturer is expected to expand its SUV portfolio in the coming years as a mid-size SUV based on Toyota Raize’s platform could arrive by 2022.