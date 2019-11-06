Maruti Suzuki & Toyota Tsusho To Set Up Vehicle Dismantling, Recycling Unit

The vehicle recycling and dismantling plant will be set up in Noida within 2020-21 and the older vehicles will be sourced from customers and dealers

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) and Toyota Tsusho Group have jointly announced today that they are establishing vehicle dismantling and recycling unit under a new venture known as Maruti Suzuki Toyotsu India Private Limited (MSTI). The JV is between MSIL and Toyota Tsusho Group comprising of Toyota Tsusho Corporation (TTC) and Toyota Tsusho India Private Limited (TTIPL).

Each company owns an equal share of 50% in the joint venture. Based out of New Delhi, the vehicle dismantling and recycling unit will be set up in Noida, Uttar Pradesh within the 2020-21 financial year. Maruti Suzuki Toyotsu India Private Limited (MSTI) will work to establish the facility and it will also be responsible for procuring and dismantling End-of-Life Vehicles (ELVs).

The process deals with the management of complete solid and liquid waste sticking by the Indian regulations and globally approved quality and environment standards according to MSTI as it intends to add more such facilities across the country in the near future. At Noida, the initial capacity for dismantling is around 2,000 vehicles per month.

The vehicles will be sourced directly from customers and from dealerships. The JV aims at promoting recycling and support in resource optimisation and conservation while using eco-friendly systems and processes. Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited believes that scrappage of older vehicles in a “scientific and environment-friendly manner will help to reduce pollution and also make the roads safer.”

This has been a new project under Suzuki and Toyota’s partnership that stems back to more than two years. Toyota Tsusho began ELV recycling since the 1970s in Japan and it believes that it can contribute to the Indian society through its expertise in this field and the first recycling and dismantling unit in Noida is just an initial step towards achieving that goal.

The older vehicles will be collected by MSTI from customers and dealerships and transferred to the Noida unit before the documentation and inspection of the vehicles. They will undergo pre-treatment and de-pollution by removing battery, airbags and oils and the dismantling process will commence by global standards.

The scrap materials will be processed and segregated and then shipped to steel mills and smelters before the final documentation is issued for the de-registration of the vehicle.