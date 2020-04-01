Maruti Suzuki/Toyota Preparing Midsize SUVs To Rival Hyundai Creta

The mid-size SUVs from Maruti Suzuki and Toyota could be launched in 2022; expected to be based on Global C platform

The partnership between Toyota and Suzuki has mutual benefits and efficiencies in mind as both the brands are looking to leverage their advantages across different fields on global scale as well as for India. Toyota’s expertise in the hybrid and electric vehicle field and Suzuki’s effective manufacturing techniques hold the key by a big margin.

Not just in India, but in the African and other markets, Suzuki will be supplying vehicles to Toyota for them to be rebadged. In our home country, the first rebadged vehicle, Toyota Glanza, is already up and running while the rebadged Vitara Brezza is expected to arrive in the coming months. In a joint press release, both the brands had revealed that the Ertiga and Ciaz would also undergo badge-engineering treatment.

Besides the badge-engineered vehicles, new vehicles will also be introduced and it will more likely include a mid-size SUV. It will compete against Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier and MG Hector. According to a recent report emerged on the internet, Maruti Suzuki will also be expanding its portfolio beyond the Rs. 10 lakh space by debuting a new mid-size SUV.

The five-seater is supposedly arriving in 2022 and it will be based on the Global C architecture as the Vitara Brezza and shared with Toyota. The mid-size SUV will see expansion through new models such as Tata Blackbird and a possible rival from Mahindra. In contrary to the Toyota Glanza, the rebadged version of Maruti Suzuki Baleno, both the SUVs will have different flavours.

The Toyota mid-size SUV and Maruti Suzuki’s version could also be high on safety considering that the Vitara Brezza based on the same platform is four-star rated in Global NCAP crash tests. Additionally, Maruti Suzuki’s SUV could be sold exclusively through Nexa premium dealerships.

They could be powered by turbocharged petrol and diesel engines with manual and automatic transmission choices. Expect both of them to adapt modern design languages followed globally and they could come with packed features list.

