Maruti Suzuki To Soon Launch Two 7-Seater Cars In India

Maruti is said to be working on two new 7-seater cars including a Grand Vitara-based version to take on the rivals like the XUV700

Maruti Suzuki will soon be expanding its line-up in the country with the launch of the new utility vehicles for the buyers looking for a practical and reliable family mover. From what we know so far, the brand is working on two new 7-seater cars that will later make their debut in the country and here is everything you should check out.

For starters, Maruti will soon be launching a new Grand Vitara-based 7-seater SUV which will not only feature a similar platform but will be powered by the same engine options. Likewise, a similar set of features will be on offer for the buyers including a large sunroof, automatic climate control, touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Carplay, push-button start, and more.

This new SUV will be underpinned by the Global C platform and will boast a strong suspension setup and sorted dynamics. Once launched in the country, it will take on the rivals like the Mahindra XUV700 and the Hyundai Alcazar. The reports suggest that it will be manufactured in Maruti’s new Kharkhoda facility in Haryana.

The second 7-seater MPV will be a rebadges iteration of the recently launched Toyota Innova Hycross in the Indian market. This new MPV will be the first re-badged Toyota car to be launched in the country by Maruti and will be offered with two powertrain options – 2.0L 4-cylinder Atkinson cycle Strong Hybrid Petrol and 2.0L NA Petrol engine.

Both these engines channel power to the front wheels and are offered with automatic gearbox setup. Needless to say, this new MPV is likely to feature subtle styling updates that will differentiate it from the Innova Hycross.

On the features front, this new MPV will boast features like wireless charging, ventilated and power operated front seats, automatic climate control, connected car tech and more. In addition to this, it will also be the first Maruti car in the country to be launched with ADAS safety tech and other advanced safety features.