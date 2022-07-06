Maruti Suzuki To Phase Out Pure Petrol Cars; EV Coming In 2025

Maruti Suzuki is planning to phase out pure petrol cars in ten years as it banks big on alternative fuels; a midsize electric SUV likely under development

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) is planning to phase out ICE vehicles that run only on petrol in the next ten years to be in line with the central government’s aim of reducing crude imports and emissions. The brand’s transition will happen over the next seven to ten years according to current plans as hybrid, flex-fuel, bio-fuel and BEVs are in the pipeline.

It is worth noting that the largest car producer in the country discontinued the diesel-engined passenger vehicles before the implementation of the BSVI emission norms in April 2020. CV Raman, Chief Technology Officer, said the company is working on many eco-friendly technologies and that all vehicles will be converted in the next decade as no pure petrol cars will be on sale.

They will “either be electrified, or driven by CNG or bio-fuels,” according to him. With all-new vehicles having to meet the CAFE rules in the FY2023 AND the second phase of BSVI regulations coming into effect from 2023 ahead of more stringent standards taking their place in 2027 and 2032, Maruti Suzuki is preparing well ahead of time.

He is expecting to see the pure EV adaptability happening in the fleet sector first. Besides citing localisation as a significant step for EVs, he further pointed out, “For EVs, base charging has to happen at home or office, infrastructure is needed to address range anxiety. Therefore, we need to look at infrastructure availability at home, office and other places in a holistic manner,”

The Indo-Japanese manufacturer has swiftly been expanding its S-CNG portfolio in the country and the recently launched new Brezza could become the first CNG-powered compact SUV upon its arrival in the near future. The brand will bring in an all-new midsize SUV next and it could be dubbed Vitara.

It will be revealed in India on July 20, 2022 and its mass production will begin next month ahead of the market launch. It will be powered by a mild hybrid and a strong hybrid engine with high fuel efficiency standards. By 2025, MSIL will launch its first BEV.