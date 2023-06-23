Maruti Suzuki To Launch An EV & 3 Hybrid Vehicles In India

Maruti Suzuki is planning to expand its hybrid vehicle range in India, and it will also be dipping its feet into the EV market soon

Maruti Suzuki, the leading car manufacturer in India, is set to make significant strides in its product strategy by introducing a range of electric and hybrid vehicles. With a focus on sustainability and innovation, Maruti Suzuki aims to cater to the evolving needs of the Indian market. As the Indo-Japanese car giant gears up to introduce these exciting new models, Indian consumers can look forward to a greener and technologically advanced future in the automotive industry.

In this article, we shall explore the upcoming EV and hybrid models that Maruti Suzuki has in the pipeline, ranging from a new premium MPV to a fully-electric SUV.

1. Maruti Invicto

Maruti Suzuki is all set to unveil its premium MPV, the Invicto, in the Indian market on July 5. Based on the outgoing Toyota Innova Hycross, the Invicto promises a refreshed design, taking cues from the popular Grand Vitara. The front fascia will resemble the Grand Vitara, while the rest of the model will bear similarities to the Innova Hycross. The latter gets two engine options – a 2.0L NA petrol engine with mild-hybrid tech, and a 2.0L strong-hybrid petrol engine, and Maruti is expected to offer the same.

2. New-Generation Maruti Swift

The iconic Maruti Swift will undergo a makeover, likely early next year, with the introduction of its next-generation model. Built on the stronger HEARTECT platform, which also underpins the Baleno and Fronx, the next-gen Swift is expected to bring notable design changes, enhanced build quality, and a host of new features. Powering the new Swift will be a new 1.2L petrol engine with strong hybrid technology, which should offer brilliant fuel efficiency.

3. New-Generation Maruti Dzire

Maruti Suzuki is not only revamping the Swift but also its popular sub-4 meter sedan, the Dzire. Set to launch in the near future, the next-generation Dzire will share the same HEARTECT platform as the Swift, ensuring improved safety and dynamics. The redesigned model will feature refreshed styling, upgraded interiors, and better equipment. It will get a 1.2L strong-hybrid petrol engine under the hood, the same as the next-gen Swift.

4. Maruti Suzuki eVX

Maruti Suzuki is making its much-anticipated entry into the electric vehicle segment with the upcoming eVX electric SUV. It was showcased at the Auto Expo 2023 in concept form, and it generated significant buzz there. The production version of the eVX is expected to rival popular electric SUVs like Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV400, and even MG ZS EV. Equipped with a 60kWh battery pack and built on a born-EV platform, the eVX promises an impressive range of 550km on a single charge.