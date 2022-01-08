Maruti Suzuki To Launch 4 New SUVs This Year In India – Details

Maruti Suzuki has an aggressive product launch plan for 2022, with four new SUVs slated to arrive in the Indian market this year

Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest carmaker, is planning to launch at least six new cars in the Indian market within a year, including facelifted, new-generation, and brand-new models. The Indo-Japanese carmaker is taking an SUV-centric approach for our market now, with four of the new models launching in the next twelve months expected to be SUVs.

The most highly anticipated of these upcoming Maruti vehicles is the next-generation Vitara Brezza. The forthcoming compact SUV has already been spotted undisguised, sporting major changes to the exterior and interior design. It will likely be powered by the same 1.5L petrol engine as the current model, but with a stronger mild-hybrid system.

The Heartect platform will likely be updated to be stronger and sturdier than its current iteration. Speculation suggests that the second-gen Maruti Vitara Brezza will have a lot more equipment on offer, including a larger infotainment touchscreen, electric sunroof, up to six airbags, etc. Also, the SUV will be rebadged by Toyota and sold under its brand as the new-gen Urban Cruiser.

Maruti also has another sub-4-metre SUV in the making, based on the Baleno. Codenamed ‘YTB’, this new model will likely be positioned below the Vitara Brezza, and it’s expected to be powered by the carmaker’s 1.2-litre petrol engine, tuned to generate more power than the Baleno and with more powerful mild-hybrid tech on offer.

Maruti will replace the S-Cross with a brand-new midsize SUV, which is being co-developed with Toyota. It is speculated to be based on the latter’s DNGA platform, similar to Toyota Raize/Daihatsu Rocky, and it will have an electrified 1.5L petrol engine under the hood. Both Maruti Suzuki and Toyota will launch this new SUV under their respective brands.

Lastly, the Indo-Japanese manufacturer is planning to launch the iconic Jimny in the Indian market, as a rival to Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha. The India-spec version will be a 5-door model, not the 3-door model available internationally. It is expected to be powered by a 1.5L petrol engine, although some sources suggest that a turbo-petrol engine could be offered instead.

Images are for representation only