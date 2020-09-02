Maruti Suzuki Swift Turned Into Swift Sport With Visual Modifications

Maruti Suzuki will soon be launching a mid-life facelift for the Swift in the Indian market, which will be equipped with the company’s 1.2-litre DualJet mild-hybrid engine

The Suzuki Swift Sport is basically the sportier version of the regular hatchback, which gets a range of visual enhancements, as well as certain performance upgrades to justify its name. While the Swift Sport is a pretty popular offering in European markets, the said version of the hatch has never been brought to our country.

Hence, Mr. Niyaz from Kerala has decided to take the matters into his own hands, and modified his Maruti Suzuki Swift into the Suzuki Swift Sport look alike. This particular Swift has been painted black, and has been equipped with the Swift Sport body kit, which includes new front and rear bumpers, a new radiator grille, a front lip spoiler, side skirts, rear diffuser and twin exhaust outlets, as well as a rear spoiler.

The headlamps as well as the tail lights have also been replaced with aftermarket units, and the car sits on R17 7.5J Lenso Jager Dyna alloy wheels, wrapped in 205/45 section Michelin Pilot Sport 4 rubber. In addition, the car gets a BMC cold air-intake system, as well as a custom exhaust setup. It is not clear if the Swift’s engine has been tuned, or stays in the OEM state.

As of now, the Swift is offered in India with a sole 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, NA petrol engine that belts out 83 PS of max power, along with 113 Nm of peak torque. The transmission options include a 5-speed manual gearbox, as well as an optional 5-speed AMT. However, Maruti Suzuki will soon be launching a mid-life facelift for the Swift, which will get a new, more powerful petrol engine.

The Swift facelift will be equipped with the 1.2-litre DualJet petrol engine that comes with mild-hybrid tech. The said engine generates 7 PS more power as compared to the current-gen Swift, while the torque output remains the same.

In contrast, the Suzuki Swift Sport gets a 1.4-litre Boosterjet engine, producing 129 PS of power and 235 Nm torque. The engine is coupled with a 48 V electric motor that additionally offers 13.6 PS and 53 Nm.