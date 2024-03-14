Maruti Suzuki Subscribe Reaches A New Milestone Of 10,000 Customers

Presently available through 5 partners, Maruti Suzuki Subscribe has attracted 5,000 new consumers in the existing FY

Consolidating its subscription program, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has announced that its ‘Maruti Suzuki Subscribe’ program marks a significant milestone, reaching 10,000 new car subscriptions since its initiation back in July 2020. It underscores the burgeoning demand for customised car ownership solutions in the domestic market.

Launched with the aim of delivering flexible and effortless vehicle access, Maruti Suzuki Subscribe has rapidly distinguished itself in the Indian market. This service enables customers the opportunity to drive a brand new Maruti Suzuki car without the usual ownership responsibilities, covering aspects like insurance, maintenance and related expenses.

Presently available through 5 partners, Maruti Suzuki Subscribe has attracted 5,000 new consumers in the existing FY, showcasing an impressive growth of 44 per cent in FY23-24 year-to-date compared to FY22-23 YTD. More importantly, over 65 per cent of the subscriptions came from users choosing a tenure period of three to four years.

This statistic underscores the increasing acceptance of the subscription model among modern customers, highlighting a preference for flexible ownership options. Speaking on the new milestone, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said,

“Since its introduction, the Maruti Suzuki Subscribe program has steadily been gaining acceptance among Indian buyers who prefer flexible buying and ownership experience. The vehicle subscription model is gradually gaining momentum in the country, and most of the customers for us are based out of Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Bangalore.”

It is noteworthy that over 50 per cent of all Maruti Suzuki Subscribe customers have been onboarded in the current financial year, indicating a significant trend toward these ownership alternatives among contemporary consumers. Moreover, models like Brezza, Baleno, Grand Vitara, and Ertiga are leading the pack in popularity, collectively representing more than 53 per cent of all subscriptions.

Maruti Suzuki Subscribe gives convenience and flexibility to modern-age car buyers who can opt for any new Maruti Suzuki passenger vehicle with tenures ranging between one and five years, at an all-inclusive fixed monthly rental, decided as per the vehicle running options based on the yearly usage (10,000 km to 25,000 km). It is now available across 25 major cities in the country.