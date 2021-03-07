Maruti Suzuki Sold Over 12,000 MPVs In February 2021 – Ertiga & XL6

In February 2021, Maruti Suzuki reported a YoY sales degrowth of over 17 per cent and 28 per cent for the Ertiga and XL6, respectively

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL), India’s largest carmaker by sales volume, recorded a small growth in sales last month overall. However, the manufacturer saw a significant drop in sales figures of its MPVs, Ertiga and XL6. A total of 9,774 units of the Ertiga were retailed in February 2021, while of the XL6, the manufacturer managed to retail 3,020 units.

On a Year-on-Year (YoY) basis, Maruti registered a drop of 17.4 per cent last month, with February 2020’s sales figure standing at 11,782 units. However, in January 2021, the manufacturer had sold 9,565 units of the Ertiga, which translates to a Month-on-Month sales growth of 2.19 per cent in February 2021.

As for the XL6, its sales dropped by 28.29 per cent last month on a YoY basis, with 3,886 units sold in February 2020. In January 2021, Maruti had reported a sales figure of 3,119 units for the XL6, and thus the MoM sales figures have declined by 3.17 per cent in February 2021.

Maruti Ertiga is powered by a 1.5-litre K-series petrol engine, which is capable of generating a maximum power of 105 PS and a peak torque of 138 Nm. There are two transmission options available with this powerplant – a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed automatic – and the vehicle comes standard with SHVS (mild-hybrid) system. A CNG option is available as well.

Maruti XL6 is essentially a premium version of the Ertiga, with a few changes to the exterior and interior. It is also powered by the same 1.5L petrol motor (with SHVS), and gets the same two gearbox choices as well. There is no CNG option available on the XL6 though.

Both the Ertiga and XL6 are expected to receive a diesel engine option sometime during this year. Maruti Suzuki had discontinued its diesel engines before the BS6 emission norms had kicked in, believing that the increased cost of manufacturing would have turned buyers away.

However, due to continued demand for diesel-powered cars in the Indian market, the manufacturer will be introducing the BS6-compliant version of its 1.5-litre DDiS powerplant, which will also be offered in a few other models, like Vitara Brezza, Ciaz, and maybe even the S-Cross.