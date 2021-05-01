Maruti Suzuki Sold Over 1.35 Lakh Cars In April 2021 In India

Maruti Suzuki recorded 1,35,879 units of passenger vehicles in April 2021 and the combined tally stood at 1,59,691 units

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) recorded a cumulative domestic tally of 1,59,691 units in April 2021, and it includes domestic sales of 1,37,151 units while the sales to Toyota stood at 5,303 units and 17,237 units were exported. In the mini segment, the combined numbers of Alto and S-Presso stood at 25,041 units.

The Wagon R, Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno, Dzire and Tour S managed to garner a total of 72,318 units last month. The Ciaz mid-size sedan posted 1,567 units while the utility range comprising Gypsy, Ertiga, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza and XL6 registered 25,484 units and the Eeco was responsible for recording 11,469 units during the same period.

The total domestic passenger vehicle sales stood at 1,35,879 units in April 2021. The Super Carry LCV, on the other hand, saw total dispatches of 1,272 units. MSIL supplied 5,303 units of the Baleno and Vitara Brezza to be rebadged as Glanza and Urban Cruiser respectively to Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM). Both the vehicles have helped in increasing the sales tally for the brand.



The combined domestic passenger vehicle, light commercial vehicle and OEM supply stood at 1,42,454 units last month and 17,237 units were shipped to international markets, leading to a cumulative total of 1,59,691 units. In comparison, 1,67,014 units were registered in the previous month of March 2021, leading to a Year-on-Year negative growth of 4.38 per cent.

The sales numbers of April 2021 cannot be compared with that of the same period last year as the industry went into a production halt. Exactly a year later, the health crisis is back only with more severity and the sales numbers have begun declining. It may only get worse through the next few months and it directly depends on how soon the crisis eases this time around.

Maruti Suzuki is expected to bring in a replacement for the Celerio in the near future while a mid-size SUV developed in association with Toyota is also in the works. In addition, a premium seven-seater MPV slotting between the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and Toyota Innova Crysta could also arrive. Up next, the rebadged version of the Ertiga is expected to debut for Toyota.