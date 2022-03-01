Maruti Suzuki Sold 1.64L Units In Feb – Baleno, WagonR, Brezza, Celerio

Maruti Suzuki posted 1,64,056 units in the month of February 2022 as against 1,64,469 units during the same period last year with a YoY drop of 0.25 per cent

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has today announced the sales results for the second month of 2022 as a cumulative domestic total of 1,64,056 units were recorded. The tally includes the domestic volume of 1,37,607 units, sales to other OEM of 2,428 units and the highest ever monthly exports of 24,021 units as MSIL ended the month with a near flat growth.

The largest car producer in the country stated that the chip shortage led to a minor impact in the production of the vehicles mainly sold in the local market and all possible measures are taken to weaken its impact. The combined sales of Alto and S-Presso stood at 19,691 units last month against 23,959 units during the same period in 2021 with a decline of 17.81 per cent.

The Baleno, Celerio, Ignis, Swift, Dzire, Tour S and WagonR recorded a total of 77,795 units against 80,517 units with a YoY drop of 3.38 per cent. The Ciaz midsize sedan posted 1,912 units in Feb 2022 as against 1,510 units during the corresponding period in 2021 with a YoY sales increase of 26.62 per cent.

The UV range comprising of Ertiga, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza and XL6 managed a total of 25,360 units last month as against 26,884 units in February 2021 with a YoY sales decline of per cent. The Eeco registered 9,190 units as against 11,891 units during the same period last year with a YoY volume dip of 5.66 per cent while the Super Carry posted 3,659 units.

While all the segments posted YoY de-growth, MSIL’s highest export tally of 24,021 units as against 11,486 units did come as a saviour as the brand clocked 1,64,056 units as a whole against 1,64,469 units with a YoY drop of 0.25 per cent. The Indo-Japanese manufacturer introduced the second-gen Celerio late last year and it was followed by its CNG version in Jan 2022.

Only a few days ago, the heavily updated Baleno premium hatchback debuted and with the 2022 WagonR and they will more likely be followed by the updated Ertiga this month while the new-gen Brezza is expected around April ahead of the arrival of the mildly updated XL6 and an all-new midsize SUV developed in Collaboration with Toyota is bound for late 2022.