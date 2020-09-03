Maruti Suzuki September 2020 Discounts – Alto, Swift, Wagon R, Dzire

Check out all the deals and discounts being offered by Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) on its Arena vehicles in September 2020

Maruti Suzuki has shown tremendous recovery post-lockdown, managing to dispatch 1,24,624 units last month, i.e., August 2020. The company recorded a 15.3 per cent growth on a Year-on-Year (YoY) basis, and a 17.1 per cent on Month-on-Month (MoM) basis. To keep the sales momentum going, Maruti is offering some lucrative discounts on its vehicles for the month of September.

From the little S-Presso to the 7-seater Ertiga, here are all the deals and discounts available on Maruti Suzuki’s Arena range of cars.

Maruti Alto 800 September 2020 Discount:

Maruti Suzuki’s most popular car, the Alto, is available with a cash discount of Rs. 18,000. Other than that, there is an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 on it, which gets added over the value of the vehicle you bring in for exchange. There is also a corporate discount available, worth up to Rs. 5,000. These offers are valid on petrol as well as S-CNG models.

Maruti S-Presso September 2020 Discount:

Maruti’s Micro-SUV, the S-Presso, is being offered with a cash discount of Rs. 20,000. There is also an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 available on it, and a special corporate discount of up to Rs. 5,000.

Maruti Eeco and Tour V September 2020 Discount:

Maruti’s bare-bones work van, the Eeco, and its fleet variant, the Tour V, are both being offered with a cash discount of Rs. 10,000, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000. There is also a corporate discount available, worth Rs. 5,000 on the Eeco and Rs. 7,000 on the Tour V.

Maruti Wagon R September 2020 Discount:

The Wagon R is a quintessential family car, high on space and low on costs. The petrol-powered variants of the Wagon R are available with a cash discount of Rs. 10,000, while the same on S-CNG models is worth Rs. 15,000. Apart from that, there is an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000 available here.

Model Cash Discount Other Benefits (Exchange Bonus + Corporate Discount) Maruti Alto 800 (Petrol & CNG) Rs. 18,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 5,000 Maruti S-Presso (Petrol & CNG) Rs. 20,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 5,000 Maruti Eeco (Petrol & CNG) Rs. 10,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 5,000 Maruti Wagon R (Petrol) Rs. 10,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 5,000 Maruti Wagon R (CNG) Rs. 15,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 5,000 Maruti Celerio (Petrol & CNG) Rs. 25,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 5,000 Maruti Celerio X Rs. 25,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 5,000 Maruti Swift Rs. 15,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 5,000 Maruti Dzire (Pre-facelift) Rs. 25,000 Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 5,000 Maruti Dzire (Facelift) Rs. 10,000 Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 5,000 Maruti Vitara Brezza – Rs. 20,000 + 0 Maruti Ertiga (Petrol & CNG) – 0 + Rs. 5,000 Maruti Tour V (Petrol & CNG) Rs. 10,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 7,000 Maruti Tour H2 (Petrol & CNG) Rs. 25,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 15,000 Maruti Tour S (Petrol & CNG) Rs. 15,000 Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 15,000 Maruti Tour M (Petrol & CNG) Rs. 20,000 0 + Rs. 30,000

Maruti Celerio, Celerio X, and Tour H2 September 2020 Discount:

Maruti is reportedly working on the newer-generation model of the Celerio, which will soon be launched in India. As for the current generation model, it is being offered with some attractive discounts. There is a cash discount worth Rs. 25,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000. These offers are valid on the CNG and Petrol models of the Celerio, as well as on the Celerio X.

The fleet variant of the Celerio, the Tour H2, also has some sweet deals on it. The cash discount and exchange bonus are the same, Rs. 25,000 and Rs. 20,000, respectively. The corporate is much higher though, at Rs. 15,000.

Maruti Swift September 2020 Discount:

The ultra-popular Maruti Swift is being offered with a cash discount of Rs. 15,000, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000. There is also a corporate discount worth Rs. 5,000 available on it.

Maruti Dzire and Tour S September 2020 Discount:

The Maruti Dzire had received a minor facelift earlier this year, and the company is offering a discount of Rs. 10,000 on it. The pre-facelift version of the car (subject to availability) is being offered with a cash discount of Rs. 25,000. There is an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000 also available, and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000.

The fleet version of the Dzire, the Tour S, is also being offered with similar deals – Rs. 25,000 worth of cash discount and Rs. 20,000 exchange bonus. The corporate discount is much higher though, at Rs. 15,000.

Maruti Vitara Brezza September 2020 Discount:

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza made the jump from diesel to petrol powerplant earlier this year, while gaining BS6-compliance. The new petrol-powered model is not available with any cash or corporate discounts, but there is an exchange bonus worth Rs. 20,000.

Maruti Ertiga and Tour M September 2020 Discount:

Maruti Ertiga is not being offered with any cash discount or exchange bonus, although there is a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000 available on it. Its fleet variant, the Tour M, has an attractive discount of Rs. 20,000 though. Also, the Tour M is available with a corporate discount worth Rs. 30,000.