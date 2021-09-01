Maruti Suzuki Sales In August 2021 – Brezza, Swift, Baleno, Alto, Wagon R

While Maruti Suzuki managed to pass the 1 lakh mark on the monthly sales chart, it registered a drop of 8.71 per cent on a YoY basis

In August this year, Maruti Suzuki’s passenger vehicle sales stood at 103,187 units. In the same month last year, the carmaker registered sales of 113,033 units, thus recording a dip in sales of 8.71 per cent on a YoY basis. Currently, the carmaker retails its model lineup via two dealership chains, namely Arena and Nexa.

The brand registered sales of 20,461 units from the mini passenger vehicle space, which includes the Alto and the S-Presso. On a YoY basis, the mini segment posted a growth of 3.81 per cent. The compact segment, on the other hand, comprises WagonR, Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno, and Dzire. These models together penned 45,577 units on the sales chart.

However, together these models registered a YoY drop of around 26 per cent. Moving over to the mid-size segment, which only includes the Ciaz, it marked an entry of 2,146 units on the monthly sales tally. In fact, the brand sold a total of 10,666 units of the Eeco in August this year, in comparison to only 9,115 units sold last year in August.

While the mid-size space posted a YoY growth of 75 per cent, the Eeco could only register a YoY increment of roughly 17 per cent. The utility vehicle segment includes the Ertiga, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza, XL6, and Gypsy. It registered sales of 24,337 units. Even the utility vehicle segment posted an increment of 15.73 per cent.

In the commercial vehicle market, Maruti Suzuki sells the Super Carry, which could clock a handsome figure of 2,588 units on the monthly sales chart. Also, Maruti Suzuki sold 4,305 units to other OEMs (Toyota here) last month, whereas the export sales stood at 20,619 units.

Currently, Maruti Suzuki is preparing to launch the new-gen iteration of the Celerio. It is anticipated to go on sale by the festive season this year. Expect the Celerio to retail with two engine choices – 1.0L three-cylinder petrol and 1.2L 4-cylinder petrol. The smaller of the two is likely to come with the option of a factory-fitted CNG kit as well. Prices for the new-gen Celerio may start from Rs. 4.5 lakhs, ex-showroom.