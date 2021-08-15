Maruti Suzuki S-Presso S-CNG Detailed In Walkaround Video

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso has a running cost of Rs. 2.5 per km only, with the factory-fitted S-CNG kit

Maruti Suzuki is betting big on its S-CNG line-up. One of the most interesting products of all in its line-up is the S-Presso S-CNG. While the S-Presso looks cute and more like a minuscule version of the Mahindra Scorpio, the option of a factory-fitted CNG kit makes it a more frugal proposition. But what all it has on offer remains to be seen. To help you out, here’s a walkaround video of the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso S-CNG

To start with, the prices of S-Presso S-CNG start at Rs. 5.06 lakh(ex-showroom Gurugram) and go up to Rs. 5.36 lakh (ex-showroom Gurugram). In comparison, the petrol variants start at Rs. 3.78 lakh (ex-showroom Gurugram) and top out at Rs. 5.06 lakh (ex-showroom Gurugram). With an ARAI-claimed fuel efficiency figure of 31.2 km/kg, the S-Presso S-CNG has a real-world running cost of around Rs. 2.5 per km. With petrol as fuel, it has an ARAI-claimed mileage of 21.4 kmpl.

Talking of design, the S-Presso looks very much like an SUV, but a scaled-down one. The bonnet is high set, and the front face is upright. The radiator grille gets a toothed pattern, which looks unique. Around the sides, a black cladding runs across its length, lending it with some much-needed SUV-specific design elements. Also, the VXI trim seen in the video comes with wheel caps, which the lesser LXI variant misses out on.

On the inside, the S-Presso’s instrument binnacle is stacked in the centre portion of the dashboard. Interestingly, the instrument console is an all-digital unit with a large speedo readout. The seats on the S-Presso are supportive, and the VXI trim gets a 2-din head unit for the music system. However, the entry-level LXI variant doesn’t get any. The top-spec trim, on the other hand, gets a 7-inch Smartplay Studio infotainment unit.

Moreover, the VXI trim comes with front power windows, remote central locking, power steering, and manual HVAC controls. The S-Presso is spacious enough for 4 occupants. It measures 3,565 mm in length, 1,520 mm in width, and 1,549 mm in height. The wheelbase is measured at 2,380 mm.

Powering the S-Presso is a 1.0L 3-cylinder petrol power plant. In petrol-only guise, it puts out 67 PS and 90 Nm as its peak output. With the factory-fitted CNG kit, the numbers drop down to 60 PS and 78 Nm. Transmission options on the S-Presso include a 5-speed MT and a 5-speed AMT. Sadly, the CNG trim buyers cannot opt for the latter.