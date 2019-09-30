Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Launched In India; Priced From Rs. 3.69 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is priced aggressively against competitors and is powered by a 1.0-litre BSVI petrol engine

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has introduced the long-anticipated S-Presso in the domestic market and is priced from Rs. 3.69 lakh for the base Std variant and it goes all the way up to Rs. 4.91 lakh for the VXI+ AGS trim (ex-showroom, introductory). It has impressive localisation of more than 98 per cent.

The S-Presso sits below the Vitara Brezza as the entry-level micro SUV and it draws influence from the Concept Future S showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo. The S-Presso is sold across all the authorised Arena dealerships of Maruti Suzuki.

Available in Std, LXI, VXI and VXI+ variants, the AMT transmission can be had only in the VXI and VXI+ trims with 0.3 kmpl more frugality. Targetting young customers, the S-Presso with ‘Live it up’ tagline comes at a time when the automotive industry embroils in massive sales slump through 2019.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Variants Prices (ex-showroom) STD Rs. 3.69 lakh LXI Rs. 4.05 lakh VXI MT Rs. 4.24 lakh VXI AMT Rs. 4.67 lakh VXI+ MT Rs. 4.48 lakh VXI+ AMT Rs. 4.91 lakh

Maruti Suzuki is expecting to turn things around by garnering new customers this festive season with a brand new product and thus the S-Presso takes the centre stage with plenty of significance. It has vibrant colour schemes and rides on 14-inch wheels with U-shaped front grille, rakish windshield and rectangular headlamps and tail lamps.

Specification Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Engine 1.0 Litre K10B BS6 Petrol Engine Power 68 PS at 5,500 rpm Torque 90 Nm at 3,500 rpm Transmission 5 Speed MT / 5 Speed AMT

The S-Presso is a conventional take on the Concept Future S as far as styling is concerned as the squared overall profile is squeezed into a compact package with a high ground clearance of 180 mm. It measures 3,565 mm in length, 1,520 mm in width and has a height of 1,564 mm with 2,380 mm wheelbase.

Dimensions Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Length 3,565 mm Width 1,520 mm Height 1,564 mm Wheelbase 2,380 mm Ground Clearance 180 mm Fuel Tank Capacity 27 litres

The micro SUV is termed as a ‘Genki’ car by Maruti Suzuki meaning to be energetic, fun and peepy and we will tell you how it feels like when we hop behind the wheel soon. It has a global appeal for Suzuki as it will be exported to markets like the Philippines, South Africa, Sri Lanka and more.

Built on the fifth-generation Heartect platform that also underpins Wagon R, Baleno, Ignis, Ertiga, Swift and Dzire, the S-Presso uses 40 per cent high tensile steel and it comes with several standard safety features including driver airbag, ABS with EBD, speed warning system, front seatbelt reminder, seatbelt with pre-tensioners and force limiter and reverse parking sensors.

The high grades feature a SmartPlay touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity with voice recognition, Bluetooth, USB and AUX provision, keyless entry, steering mounted audio controls and so on. The cabin has derived influence from the Concept Future S with sporty round-shaped instrumentation in the middle comprising of digital speedometer.

The dashboard is said to be inspired by sports watches and has body colour accents further elevating the black interior theme. The S-Presso is the eighth Maruti Suzuki vehicle to gain BSVI compliance as the company has rapidly been expanding the upgrades since the middle of this year and is well ahead of the April 2020 deadline.

The 1.0-litre K10B petrol engine develops a maximum power output of 68 PS at 5,500 rpm and 90 Nm of peak torque at 3,500 rpm. It is connected to either a five-speed manual with 21.4 kmpl rated mileage or a five-speed AMT transmission with 21.7 kmpl claimed fuel efficiency. The S-Presso also comes with high-level personalisation and is offered in two packages: Energetic and Expedition.

Pearl Starry Blue and Sizzling Orange are the brand new colour options for S-Presso along with the regular Superior White, Solid Fire Red, Metallic Granite Grey and Metallic Silky Silver that you could find elsewhere in the range. It is claimed to have a class-best turning radius of 4.2 metres as well.

Utility spaces like an open tray, glove box, door trim and door console pocket for the safe keeping of the smartphones can also be noted on the inside.