Maruti Suzuki S-Cross 1.5L Petrol SHVS Launch Date Out

The Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol will go on to rival the likes of the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Renault Duster, and even the Honda WR-V

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd decided to discontinue its entire diesel range in the BS6 era, and while the diesel-only Vitara Brezza was launched with a BS6-compliant 1.5-litre petrol engine days after its debut at the 2020 Auto Expo, the S-Cross petrol hasn’t made it the dealerships yet, even after 5 months.

While the launch has been delayed until now because of unforeseen state of affairs, it looks like Maruti Suzuki is all ready to launch the S-Cross petrol in the Indian market on July 29. Unofficial pre-bookings for the car at dealership level had begun in the month of June itself. It was also previously leaked that the updated S-Cross will be available in three variants, namely Delta, Zeta and Alpha.

Until now, Maruti Suzuki offered the S-Cross with a sole 1.3-litre DDiS diesel engine rated at 90 PS/200 Nm, mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. However, the S-Cross will now be offered with a new BS6-compliant 1.5-litre petrol engine that will come with mild-hybrid tech.

This is the same engine that the Vitara Brezza facelift comes with, and belts out 105 PS of maximum power along with 138 Nm of peak torque. The transmission options will include a 5-speed manual gearbox, as well as a 4-speed torque converter automatic. This is the first time that the S-Cross will be offered with an optional automatic gearbox in India.

It should be noted that apart from the new powertrain, no other visual changes will be made to the car. Also, the equipment list will continue to consist of LED projector headlamps, 16-inch alloy wheels, cruise control, electrically adjustable wing mirrors, push button start/stop and more. However, the crossover is expected to feature the latest version of Maruti Suzuki’s SmartPlay Studio touchscreen infotainment system, which will be integrated with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Maruti Suzuki is expected to price the S-Cross between Rs 8.5 – 11.5 lakh (ex-showroom). It will go on to rival the likes of the Honda WR-V, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Renault Duster.