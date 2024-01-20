Maruti Suzuki Reintroduces Mild Hybrid Tech In Brezza ZXi & ZXi+ MT Trims

Maruti Suzuki has reintroduced the mild hybrid technology in the top-spec ZXi and ZXi+ manual variants of the Brezza

In July 2023, Maruti Suzuki removed the smart hybrid technology in the manual variants of the Brezza compact SUV besides updating its equipment list as a few safety features including ESP and HHA were discarded from CNG variants while the seatbelt reminders were added to all occupants. However, the automatic variants continued to feature the mild hybrid tech.

In another silent update, the largest carmaker in the country has reintroduced the smart hybrid technology in the top-spec ZXi and ZXi+ manual variants of the sub-four-metre SUV in India. The 1.5L four-cylinder mild-hybrid K15C petrol engine produces a maximum power output of 103.1 PS at 6,000 rpm and 136.8 Nm of peak torque delivered at 4,400 rpm.

The powertrain is linked with a five-speed manual transmission. The mild hybrid tech enables better fuel efficiency courtesy of the presence of brake energy regeneration, idle start/stop and torque assist functions. The claimed fuel economy of the K series Dual Jet Dual VVT mill stands at 19.89 kmpl. In comparison to the non smart hybrid variants (Lxi and VXi MT), the ZXi and ZXi+ petrol MT variants are more frugal by 2.51 kmpl.

The Brezza can also be had with a CNG option as the same 1.5L gasoline mill develops close to 88 PS and 121.5 Nm in the CNG mode. It is paired with a five-speed manual transmission only and the Maruti Suzuki Brezza can also be bought with a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The Vxi, ZXi and ZXi+ AT trims equipped with mild hybrid tech have a certified fuel economy of 19.80 kmpl.

The CNG versions have a claimed mileage of 25.51 km per kg. The Maruti Suzuki Brezza is one of the best-selling compact SUVs available in the domestic market and it competes with Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite, Mahindra XUV300, Renault Kiger, Tata Punch and the top most selling SUV in India, the Tata Nexon.

Some of the feature highlights in the Brezza are a nine-inch SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a 360-degree camera system, automatic climate control, Arkamys-sourced audio, wireless smartphone charging facility, single-pane sunroof, six airbags and HUD.