Maruti Suzuki Records 30.8 Per Cent Sales Growth In September 2020

The domestic tally of Maruti Suzuki stood at 1,52,608 units with 32 per cent YoY growth and the exports also increased by 9 per cent

The Indian automotive industry has been making progress in recent months and in September 2020 the scenario was no different. The festive season could not have come at a better time as the carmakers are on a steady path to recovery. The largest car manufacturer in the country, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), posted 1,60,442 units last month with a health Year-on-Year growth of 30.8 per cent.

In the domestic market, the Indo-Japanese brand registered 1,50,040 units while 2,568 units were supplied to Toyota Kirloskar Motor as part of the OEM deal (Glanza premium hatchback and Urban Cruiser compact SUV). Maruti Suzuki also shipped a total of 7,834 units in September 2020. In the existing quarter from July, the brand has witnessed a volume growth of 16.2 per cent.

Overall the sales numbers last month stood at 1,60,442 units as against 1,22,640 units in September 2019. When the domestic dispatches and OEM supply are combined, the tally stood at 1,52,608 units (1,50,040 + 2,568) with a healthy increase of 32 per cent on YoY basis. The exports, on the other hand, met with a decent jump Year-on-Year jump of 9 per cent.



In the entry-level small car space, Maruti Suzuki recorded 35.7 per cent Year-on-Year growth to 27,246 units while the compact cars comprising of Wagon R, Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno, Dzire and Tour S contributed to a total of 84,213 units with a massive 47.3 per cent increase. The Ciaz C-segment sedan continued to post negative sales grow at 10.6 per cent to 1,534 units.

The Utility Vehicle range comprising of Ertiga, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza and XL6 endured 23,699 units while the Eeco was responsible for 11,220 units with 12.8 per cent growth. The Super Carry LCV garnered 2,128 units with 4 per cent YoY volume increase. The sales figures across the industry are expected to further improve in remaining months of the year.



To lure in new customers, automobile makers are introducing attractive discount schemes as well as subscription plans over the last few weeks. Moreover, new value-for-money trims and special editions are also coming thick and fast to capitalise on the positive buying sentiments persisting amongst the buyers.