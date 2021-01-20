Maruti Suzuki Price Hike January 2021 – New Vs Old Price

Maruti Suzuki has hiked the prices of its cars, post 18th January 2021, and here, we compare the new prices with the older ones

Last month, i.e., in December 2020, Maruti Suzuki had announced that it will be increasing the price of its vehicles in January 2021, to offset the increased input costs. The price hike came into effect on the 18th of this month, with the price increment varying on different trims and variants for each model.

The biggest price increment was seen on the Ertiga and Swift, up to a maximum of Rs. 34,000 and Rs. 30,000, respectively, on select variants. The Wagon-R has seen a maximum increase of between Rs. 7,500 to Rs. 23,200, while the Celerio has been given a hike in the range of Rs. 8,900 to Rs. 19,000.

On the S-Presso, only a few mid variants have received update price, while the base and top trims continue to have the old price tags. As for the most affordable vehicle in Maruti’s lineup, the Alto, the price increase ranges between Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 14,000, depending on the trim.

Maruti Suzuki Arena Price List – January 2021 Model New Price Old Price Maruti Alto Rs. 2,99,800 to Rs. 4,48,200 Rs. 2,94,800 to Rs. 4,36,300 Maruti S-Presso Rs. 3,70,500 to Rs. 4,99,000 Rs. 3,70,500 to Rs. 4,99,000 (price hiked on mid variants) Maruti Celerio Rs. 4,53,200 to Rs. 5,79,300 Rs. 4,41,200 to Rs. 5,67,300 Maruti Wagon-R Rs. 5,45,500 to Rs. 6,18,000 Rs. 5,25,000 to Rs. 5,94,800 Maruti Eeco Rs. 3,97,800 to Rs. 5,30,400 Rs. 3,80,800 to Rs. 5,06,200 Maruti Swift Rs. 5,49,000 to Rs. 8,02,000 Rs. 5,19,000 to Rs. 8,02,000 Maruti Dzire Rs. 5,94,000 to Rs. 8,90,000 Rs. 5,89,000 to Rs. 8,80,500 Maruti Vitara Brezza Rs. 7,39,000 to Rs. 11,40,000 Rs. 7,34,000 to Rs. 11,40,000 Maruti Ertiga Rs. 7,69,000 to Rs. 9,14,000 Rs. 7,59,000 to Rs. 8,95,000 Maruti Super Carry Rs. 4,35,000 to Rs. 5,28,000 Rs. 4,25,000 to Rs. 5,18,000 Maruti Tour H1 Rs. 3,68,000 to Rs. 3,70,000 Rs. 3,56,750 to Rs. 3,59,100 Maruti Tour H2 Rs. 4,61,800 to Rs. 5,41,800 Rs. 4,47,000 to Rs. 5,36,800 Maruti Tour S Rs. 5,81,700 to Rs. 6,45,900 Rs. 5,76,700 to Rs. 6,40,839 Maruti Tour V Rs. 4,00,800 to Rs. 5,15,300 Rs. 3,83,800 to Rs. 4,93,800 Maruti Tour M Rs. 8,17,000 to 8,97,000 Rs. 8,07,000 to Rs. 8,90,000

Maruti’s commercial models, namely Tour H1, Tour H2, Tour S, Tour V, and Tour M, have all become more expensive in the range of Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 21,500. As for Super Carry mini-truck, the price has gone up by Rs. 10,000 on all three variants.

As for Maruti’s NEXA range, we see a hike of between Rs. 3,000 to Rs. 11,000 on the Ignis, and between Rs. 5,188 to Rs. 26,398 on the Baleno (except Delta CVT petrol, which is now cheaper by Rs. 112). On the Ciaz, a maximum price increment of Rs. 26,311 is observed.

Maruti Suzuki NEXA Price List – January 2021 Model New Price Old Price Maruti Ignis Rs. 4,89,320 to Rs. 7,43,898 Rs. 4,89,320 to Rs. 7,32,898 Maruti Baleno Rs. 5,90,000 to Rs. 9,10,000 Rs. 5,63,602 to Rs. 8,96,112 Maruti Ciaz Rs. 8,42,000 to Rs. 11,33,000 Rs. 8,31,974 to Rs. 11,09,974 Maruti XL6 Rs. 9,84,689 to Rs. 11,61,189 Rs. 9,84,689 to Rs. 11,51,189 Maruti S-Cross Rs. 8,39,000 to Rs. 12,39,000 Rs. 8,39,000 to Rs. 12,39,000 (No price hike)

The automatic variants of the XL6 have become more expensive by Rs. 10,000, while the price of the manual variants remains unchanged. Lastly, we have Maruti’s flagship vehicle, the S-Cross, which has been spared from the price hike.