Maruti Suzuki Price Hike [April 2022] – Alto, Wagon-R, Baleno, Brezza

Maruti Suzuki has increased the prices of its passenger cars in the Indian market by up to Rs. 22,000, applicable starting 18 April 2022

Maruti Suzuki has announced a price hike for its vehicles in the Indian market this month. The latest price update affects every passenger car in the Indo-Japanese carmaker’s range save for two models – Ertiga and XL6. It should be noted that Maruti XL6 is set to be updated soon, and its updated prices will be introduced when its new version launches.

Also, the updated 2022 Maruti Ertiga was launched only days ago, so its prices haven’t been increased just yet. Maruti Suzuki’s most affordable model – Alto – has become more expensive by Rs. 8,000 across the table. The same is the case with S-Presso – a hike of Rs. 8,000 on all variants.

Maruti Celerio’s prices have been increased by up to Rs. 11,000, although a few variants of the hatchback haven’t become more expensive at all. As for Wagon-R, its prices have increased by Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 10,000, depending on the variant. Maruti Swift’s prices have increased by Rs. 1,900 on the base trim, while all other variants have become more expensive by Rs. 8,000.

As for Dzire, it has seen a price hike in the range of Rs. 4,500 to Rs. 15,000. As for the Indo-Japanese brand’s compact SUV – Vitara Brezza – the prices have seen an increment of Rs. 15,000 on select variants, while on others, the price remains unchanged.

Maruti Eeco’s prices have increased by Rs. 5,530 to Rs. 10,887. As for Ignis, the prices have been hiked by up to Rs. 14,000. Maruti Baleno, which was launched in its update avatar mere months ago, is now more expensive by up to a maximum of Rs. 22,000.

Maruti Suzuki price hike – April 2022 Model Price hike Maruti Alto Up to Rs. 8.000 Maruti S-Presso Up to Rs. 8,000 Maruti Celerio Up to Rs. 11,000 Maruti Wagon-R Up to Rs. 10,000 Maruti Swift Up to Rs. 8,000 Maruti Dzire Up to Rs. 15,000 Maruti Vitara Brezza Up to Rs. 15,000 Maruti Eeco Up to Rs. 10,887 Maruti Ertiga – Maruti Ignis Up to Rs. 14,000 Maruti Baleno Up to Rs. 22,000 Maruti Ciaz Up to Rs. 12,500 Maruti S-Cross Up to Rs. 15,000 Maruti XL6 –

The prices of Maruti Ciaz have been increased by up to Rs. 12,500, depending on the variant. On Maruti S-Cross, an increment of up to Rs. 15,000 has been seen. The updated prices of Maruti Suzuki cars will be applicable starting April 18, 2022.

All hikes mentioned above are to the ex-showroom prices