Maruti Suzuki Planning To Launch At Least 4 New SUVs In India – Details

Maruti Suzuki will launch the new Brezza this month and it will likely be followed by the YFG midsize SUV later this year

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) will be looking to strengthen its SUV portfolio by introducing new models and updating the existing portfolio in response to the strong competition from Tata, Hyundai and Mahindra, especially in the compact and midsize segments. MSIL is gunning for the number one position in the SUV space where it has only two models available on sale.

In FY2022, the largest carmaker in the country only had 12 per cent market share in the SUV segment and resultantly, the lack of presence in key segments led to its overall market share drop from 51 per cent in FY20 to 43 per cent last fiscal. To make a comeback, MSIL is working on bringing in new products over the next twelve to eighteen months.

Firstly, the heavily updated Brezza will be launched towards the end of this month and it will be followed by the YFG midsize SUV developed in association with Toyota. The YFG will take on Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos and it could go by the name Vitara. It will be followed by the Baleno-based compact crossover codenamed YTB sometime next calendar year.

In addition, the India-spec Maruti Suzuki Jimny will also be introduced and the brand expects the upcoming launches to increase its sales volumes to a quarter of a million per annum and more importantly, increase the SUV segment market share by more than twice the current rate. The Baleno Cross could make its world debut at the 2023 Auto Expo as well.

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny, codenamed YWD, is also expected to arrive in the later stages of 2023. A seven-seater midsize SUV may also debut in the near future while a seven-seater version of the Jimny is reportedly under development too. The YFG holds plenty of importance for the Indo-Japanese manufacturer as it will be more modern than any of the previous SUVs from the company.

The Baleno Cross is expected to target high volumes as well while the Jimny will take on Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha (five-door variants of both the SUVs are in the works too).