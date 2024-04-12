Maruti Suzuki Planning To Launch 6 New EVs In India – What Are They?

Maruti Suzuki is planning for a big product assault as a range of new electric vehicles are waiting in the pipeline

Maruti Suzuki is all set to introduce six electric vehicles in the domestic market by the fiscal year 2031. The largest car producer in the country’s plan encompasses entry into various segments across different price brackets and body types. With an ambitious outlook, the company anticipates that its upcoming range of electric vehicles will constitute approximately 15 per cent of its total sales by the end of the decade.

It is no secret that it will launch the eVX as its first electric vehicle in H1 2025. Toyota’s 27PL skateboard platform will underpin it and will be equipped with a 60 kWh battery pack, capable of a claimed driving range of around 550 km. The same architecture will be used by its Toyota sibling, based on the Urban SUV concept, revealed last year.

The modular platform will give rise to an electrified MPV, which is internally codenamed YMC and could follow the eVX launch in 2026. It must be noted that Maruti Suzuki is also working on a compact MPV taking inspiration from the Spacia sold in Japan while a micro SUV is under development to take on Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter.

The Indo-Japanese manufacturer will bring in an affordable zero-emission hatchback around 2027 and it will be based on the eWX concept, showcased at the Japan Mobility Show 2023 in Tokyo. It will carry high local content to be priced aggressively. The Jimny lifestyle off-road SUV will also get EV treatment down the line while the Fronx could join the mix.

In the last couple of years, Maruti Suzuki has been strengthening its ICE portfolio for good measure. The brand concentrated more on adding new UVs and it has paid off. The arrival of the new Brezza compact SUV, Fronx compact SUV coupe and Grand Vitara has helped in upping its volume numbers in a big way. It was the most sold UV maker last FY.

During that period, Maruti Suzuki recorded UV sales of 6,42,296 units as against 3,66,129 units during the same period the previous FY with a massive YoY growth of 75.42 per cent. Maruti Suzuki also has a strong hybrid powertrain in the pipeline with high local content.