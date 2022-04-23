Maruti Suzuki Planning Big Product Assault This FY – New SUVs Coming

Maruti Suzuki is waiting to launch the heavily updated Brezza and an all-new midsize five-seater SUV this calendar year

As part of regaining its lost market share, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) is planning to launch a host of new products this financial year. MSIL’s Managing Director, Hisashi Takeuchi, told in an interview that FY2022-23 will be an “exciting year” as he confirmed introducing “new models and upgrades across different segments.”

A few days ago, MSIL launched the facelifted XL6 in the domestic market, priced between Rs. 11.29 lakh and Rs. 14.55 lakh (ex-showroom) and it was preceded by the updated Ertiga MPV. Over the last five to six months, Maruti Suzuki has brought in the second-gen Celerio, Celerio CNG, Dzire CNG, updated WagonR and the heavily revised Baleno premium hatchback.

In addition, the largest carmaker in the country is gearing up to debut the updated Brezza by the middle of this calendar year and it will be followed by an all-new midsize five-seater SUV development in collaboration with Toyota. It will be based on the DNGA platform and will directly compete against Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, etc.

To regain its market share, MSIL will launch a range of new SUVs both below the sub-4m and above the compact SUV space. In 2023, the Jimny lifestyle off-roader is expected to debut to take on Mahindra Thar while an SUV coupe based on Baleno’s platform is expected next year as well and it could draw design influence from the Futuro-e concept showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo.

Despite the demand recovery following the health crisis, the Indian automotive industry is facing issues related to the supply chain along with global semiconductor shortage affecting production, high raw material costs, etc. The Indo-Japanese brand’s market share decreased to 43.4 per cent last FY – a drop of over 4 per cent compared to the previous fiscal.

Amidst the challenging times, Maruti Suzuki is braced to bring in new launches while investing in its electric vehicle operations. The first fully-blow EV, a global midsize electric SUV, will come in by the middle of this decade and it could be priced in the Rs. 13-15 lakh range (ex-showroom).