Maruti Suzuki October 2020 Sales Analysis – Swift, Dzire, S-cross, Gypsy

Maruti Suzuki recorded its highest ever monthly sales as most of its models posted appreciable YoY growth in October 2020

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) recorded total sales of 1,82,448 units in October 2020 with a growth of 18.9 per cent compared to the same period last year, and it includes 1,66,825 units in domestic sales and 6,037 units supplied to Toyota. The largest carmaker in the country also exported 9,586 units last month.

This had been the Indo-Japanese brand’s highest ever sales in a single month as it contributed heavily to the car industry posting more than 3.33 lakh unit sales. The Swift held the honour as the company’s most sold model and across the whole industry with a total of 24,589 units as against 19,401 units with 27 per cent growth.

The Baleno finished second with 21,971 units as against 16,237 units during the corresponding period in 2019 with a massive 35 per cent volume increase. The Wagon R endured 30 per cent growth courtesy of 18,703 units as against 14,359 units in October 2019. The Alto ended up only fourth last month with 17,850 units.

Maruti Suzuki Models (YoY) October 2020 Sales October 2019 Sales 1. Swift (27%) 24,589 19,401 2. Baleno (35%) 21,971 16,237 3. Wagon R (30%) 18,703 14,359 4. Alto 17,850 17,903 5. Dzire (-10%) 17,675 19,569 6. Eeco (33%) 13,309 10,011 7. Vitara Brezza (18%) 12,087 10,227 8. S-Presso 10,612 10,634 9. Ertiga (8%) 7,748 7,197 10. Celerio (106%) 7,574 3,669 11. Ignis (145%) 4,555 1,859 12. S-Cross (86%) 2,526 1,356 13. XL6 (-44%) 2,439 4,328 14. Ciaz (-40%) 1,422 2,371 15. Gyspy 596 –

The Dzire was the only Maruti Suzuki passenger car other than XL6 and Ciaz to post negative sales growth. However, it continued to lead the sedan space with 17,675 units as against 19,569 units with 10 per cent de-growth. The Eeco recorded its highest ever monthly tally as 13,309 units were registered against 10,011 units with 33 per cent growth.

The Vitara Brezza got back to the leading status in the compact SUV segment with 12,087 units as against 10,227 units with 18 per cent volume increase. The S-Presso posted nearly flat growth as 10,612 units were recorded against 10,634 units in October 2019. The Ertiga MPV encountered a total of 7,748 units as against 7,197 units with 8 per cent increase.

The Celerio, on the other hand, endured a massive 106 per cent YoY growth as 7,574 units were sold in October 2020 against 3,669 units. The Ignis had a good time last month as well with 4,555 units while 2,526 units of the S-Cross were registered. The company is expected to continue the sales momentum in the remaining months of the year.