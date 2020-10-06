Maruti Suzuki October 2020 Discounts – Alto, Swift, Wagon-R, Brezza

Check out all the deals and discounts being offered on Maruti Suzuki’s Arena range of vehicles during October 2020

Maruti Suzuki is offering some pretty substantial discounts on its cars this Navratri season. As the Indian car market is recovering post-lockdown, carmakers are trying to regain all the lost sales momentum, by offering attractive discounts and luring in customers. Maruti is also doing the same, offering some pretty lucrative deals.

The company is offering some attractive cash discounts on its vehicles, along with other interesting offers, like exchange bonuses and corporate discounts. Here, we have listed all the offers listed for its ‘Arena’ range of cars.

Maruti Alto October 2020 Discount

The Alto is the most affordable vehicle in Maruti Suzuki’s range, and its best-selling car as well. The little hatchback is available with a cash discount of Rs. 21,000, which is quite substantial, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000. The exchange bonus is added on to the value of the vehicle brought in for exchange. Apart from that, a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000 is also being offered.

Maruti Celerio October 2020 Discount

The Maruti Suzuki Celerio is due for a replacement soon, and the next-generation model has already been spied on road tests. As for the current-gen model, the company is offering a very lucrative cash discount of Rs. 28,000 on it, and an exchange bonus of 20,000 as well. Select customers can also avail a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000.

Maruti Eeco October 2020 Discount

Maruti’s bare-bones basic van is available with a discount of Rs. 13,000 during October 2020. An exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 is also being offered on it, which is pretty significant. There is also a corporate discount of 5,000 available here.

Maruti S-Presso October 2020 Discount

The S-Presso was launched in India last year, and the vehicle has managed to gain quite a decent success in our market. Marketed as a micro-SUV, the S-Presso has a controversial design but a high value-for-money quotient. Maruti is offering a discount of Rs. 23,000 on it, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000. There is also a corporate discount worth Rs. 5,000 available for select customers.

Maruti Wagon-R October 2020 Discount

The Wagon-R was first launched in India back in 1999, and is currently in its third generation. The tallboy hatchback offers plenty of interior space, along with frugal engine options and an automatic variant as well. The company is offering a cash discount of Rs. 15,000, an exchange bonus worth Rs. 20,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000.

Maruti Swift October 2020 Discount

Maruti Suzuki Swift is one of the most iconic cars in the Indian market, and one of the most popular ones as well. The Swift is not only frugal and practical, but quite fun to drive as well. Maruti is offering a cash discount worth Rs. 15,000, and an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 on it. There is a corporate discount on offer too, worth Rs. 5,000.

Maruti Dzire October 2020 Discount

The Maruti Dzire received a mid-life facelift earlier this year, along with tweaks to its powertrain. The company is already offering some attractive discounts on the new model. Interested customers can avail a cash discount of Rs. 14,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000. A corporate discount worth Rs. 5,000 is also available on the Dzire sedan.

Maruti Suzuki Arena Discounts – October 2020 Model Cash Discount Additional Benefits (Exchange bonus + Corporate Discount) Maruti Alto Rs. 21,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 5,000 Maruti Celerio Rs. 28,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 5,000 Maruti Eeco Rs. 13,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 5,000 Maruti S-Presso Rs. 23,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 5,000 Maruti Wagon-R Rs. 15,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 5,000 Maruti Swift Rs. 15,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 5,000 Maruti Dzire Rs. 14,000 Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 5,000 Maruti Vitara Brezza Rs. 20,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 5,000 Maruti Ertiga – 0 + Rs. 5,000

Maruti Vitara Brezza October 2020 Discount

Earlier this year, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza underwent a mid-life facelift, and the company switched from a diesel powertrain option to a petrol one. The updated Vitara Brezza SUV has managed to gain a lot of popularity among buyers, and has become almost as popular as the older diesel model. To help lure more customers, There are plenty of offers available on it, including a Rs. 20,000 cash discount, a Rs. 20,000 exchange bonus, and a Rs. 5,000 corporate discount.

Maruti Ertiga October 2020 Discount

Although there are deals and discounts available on the rest of Maruti Suzuki Arena lineup, the Ertiga doesn’t have any cash discount or exchange bonus available on it. The MPV only has a corporate discount available on it, worth Rs. 5,000.