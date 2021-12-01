Maruti Suzuki Nov 2021 Sales – Swift, Baleno, Dzire, Alto, Brezza, Celerio

Maruti Suzuki posted 1,39,184 units in the month of November 2021 as against 1,53,223 units with a de-growth of 9.16 per cent

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has today announced the cumulative sales tally for the month of November 2021 as 1,39,184 units were recorded with the domestic sales contributing to 1,13,017 units, supply to Toyota at 4,774 units (Baleno premium hatchback and Urban Cruiser compact SUV) and the highest-ever monthly export tally of 21,393 units.

As with every other manufacturer, the largest carmaker in the country is also affected by the semiconductor shortage and thus the production has been impacted. The limitation of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles in the month of November 2021, and it mainly affected the production of vehicles sold in the domestic market according to the brand.

The Indo-Japanese manufacturer further noted that it took all possible measures to minimise such impact. The Alto and S-Presso combined to record a total of 17,473 units as against 22,339 units in November 2020 with a decline of 21.78 per cent while Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, Tour S, and Wagon R registered 57,019 unit sales as against 76,630 units with a YoY volume de-growth of 25.59 per cent.

The Ciaz midsize sedan managed to record 1,089 units as against 1,870 units during the same period last year with a YoY negative sales growth of 41.76 per cent. In the Utility Vehicle space, the combined sales of Ertiga, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza and XL6 stood at 24,574 units as against 23,753 units during the same period last year with a YoY positive growth of 3.45 per cent.

The Eeco was responsible for recording 9,571 units as against 11,183 units in November 2020 with a YoY de-growth of 14.41 per cent. Adding Super Carry LCV into the mix with 3,291 units, MSIL posted 1,13,017 units last month as against 1,38,956 units with a YoY decline of 18.66 per cent. The combined numbers in sales to the other OEM and export resulted in an overall total of 1,39,184 units as against 1,53,223 units with a de-growth of 9.16 per cent.

Only a few weeks ago, MSIL introduced the second generation Celerio and it will be followed by a host of new launches next year as the new-gen Brezza, facelifted Baleno and a range of new SUVs are also in the pipeline.