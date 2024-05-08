Maruti Suzuki Nexa May 2024 Discounts – Baleno, Fronx, Jimny, XL6

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara gets total discounts of up to Rs. 74,000 along with 3-year free extended warranty in May 2024 in India

In May 2024, Maruti Suzuki is offering good discount deals on its Nexa and Arena range of passenger cars. The premium Nexa network is the home for Ignis, Baleno, Ciaz, Jimny, Fronx, XL6 and Grand Vitara and over the years the brand has made sure more outlets are set up across the country and new models are available for a wide range of consumers.

The discounts we mention here do not include scrappage bonus as customers will either get exchange bonus or scrappage bonus if applicable and not both. Maruti Suzuki offers scrappage bonus of up to Rs. 55,000 this month and all the offers mentioned are applicable for MY2023 stocks too (depending on the availability and location).

Additional discount of Rs. 10,000 can be triggered for Swift, WagonR, Alto, Alto K10 and all Hyundai models. With that out of the way, the entry-level Ignis is sold with a cash discount of Rs. 40,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000 – taking the total up to Rs. 58,000 in the month of May 2024.

Maruti Suzuki Nexa Models Cash Discount Exchange Bonus + Corp Discount 1. Ignis Rs. 40,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 3,000 2. Baleno Rs. 30,000 Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 5,000 3. Ciaz Rs. 20,000 Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 3,000 4. Jimny Rs. 50,000 – 5. Fronx Rs. 10,000 Rs. 3,000 6. XL6 Rs. 20,000 – 7. Grand Vitara Rs. 20,000 Rs. 50,000 + Rs. 4,000

The popular Baleno premium hatchback can be had with a a cash discount of Rs. 30,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 35,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000 while the Ciaz midsize sedan can be bought with a cash discount of Rs. 20,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000 across Nexa dealerships.

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny gets a consumer offer of Rs. 50,000 while the Fronx is offered with a a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000 – taking the total up to Rs. 13,000. The lifestyle off-road SUV and the compact SUV coupe made their debut at the 2023 Auto Expo before going on sale last year in India.

The XL6, six-seater version of the Ertiga, can be purchased with a cash discount of Rs. 20,000 while the Grand Vitara midsize SUV gets a cash discount of Rs. 20,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 50,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000 – taking the total up to Rs. 74,000 along with a free extended warranty of three years as part of the consumer discount.