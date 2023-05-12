Maruti Suzuki Nexa May 2023 Discounts – Ignis, Baleno, Ciaz

Maruti Suzuki is offering discounts of up to Rs. 54,000 on its select Nexa models in May 2023. The scheme is limited to just 3 cars i.e. Ignis, Baleno and Ciaz

Maruti Suzuki, the largest car manufacturer in the country, is quite proactive in introducing discount offers throughout the year. May 2023 is no different as there are an array of lucrative offers across the Maruti Suzuki range.

In addition to discount offers on Maruti Suzuki Arena models which we have covered in a separate story, there are discount schemes on Nexa cars as well. While the offers are limited to select models, you can save a good amount of money on the discounted range.

To begin with, the Maruti Suzuki Ignis gets the highest offers which include Rs. 35,000 cash discount, Rs. 15,000 exchange bonus along with a corporate scheme of Rs. 4000. This accounts for a total saving of Rs. 54,000. Similarly, you can save up to Rs. 30,000 on Baleno, depending upon the variant.

Refer to the table below for detailed discount schemes:-

Maruti Suzuki Nexa Models Consumer Offer Cash Discount Exchange Bonus Corporate Discount 1. Ignis Rs. 35000 Rs. 15000 Rs. 4000 2. Baleno Upto Rs. 20,000 Rs. 15000 – 3. Ciaz – Rs. 25000 Rs. 3000

The Sigma and Delta AGS trims get the least discount of Rs. 10,000, followed by Zeta MT, Alpha MT, Zeta AGS and Alpha AGS which gets Rs. 20,000 discount. The Baleno Delta MT variant has the highest offer of Rs. 30,000.

The only sedan in the brand’s Nexa range, Ciaz also gets a discount of Rs. 28,000 which includes Rs. 25000 exchange bonus and Rs. 3,000 cash discount. The other vehicles in the brand’s Nexa fleet i.e. Grand Vitara, XL6 and the latest Fronx have no schemes currently. This is due to the fact that all these cars are very popular and command a high waiting period.

The discount offers mentioned in the above table depend upon the variant, fuel type as well as powertrain options. We suggest you to contact your nearest dealer for detailed discount schemes.