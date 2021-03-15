Maruti Suzuki NEXA Discounts March 2021 – Baleno, Ciaz, XL6

Check out all the discounts and deals being offered on Maruti Suzuki’s NEXA range of cars during March 2021

Maruti Suzuki is offering a few brilliant discounts on its vehicles this month, in order to lure in more customers to its dealerships and boost sales. If you’re interested in buying a new car and are curious about the available offers, then you’ve come to the right place! Here, we’ve detailed all the discounts available on Maruti Suzuki NEXA cars during March 2021.

The most affordable model in Maruti’s NEXA range is the Ignis hatchback. The company is offering a cash discount of Rs. 20,000 on it, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000. Apart from that, a corporate discount worth Rs. 4,000 is also available on the Ignis.

On the Baleno, a cash discount of Rs. 20,000 is available, but only on the ‘Sigma’ trim. On other trims, the cash discount is lower, at Rs. 15,000. Regardless of the trim, an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000 are available.

Maruti Ciaz is available with a cash discount worth Rs. 10,000, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 10,000. As for Maruti XL6, there is no cash discount on it, although an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000 are available.

On the S-Cross, Maruti is offering a cash discount of Rs. 15,000, on all trims except ‘Sigma’. The Sigma variant gets the option for an exclusive Sigma plus accessory kit instead, which costs around Rs. 37,000. Regardless of the trim, an exchange bonus of 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 10,000 can be had on the S-Cross.

Maruti Suzuki NEXA Discounts Model Cash Discounts Exchange Bonus + Corporate Discount Maruti Ignis Rs. 20,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 4,000 Maruti Baleno (Sigma trim) Rs. 20,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 4,000 Maruti Baleno (other trims) Rs. 15,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 4,000 Maruti Ciaz Rs. 10,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 10,000 Maruti XL6 – Rs. 10,000 + Rs.4,000 Maruti S-Cross (all trims except Sigma) Rs. 15,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 10,000 Sigma Plus accessory package available for Rs. 37,000 on Maruti S-Cross (only Sigma trim)

