Maruti Suzuki recorded 8.3 per cent YoY sales growth in February 2021 and grabbed 46.9 per cent market share

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) reigned at the top of the sales charts with a cumulative domestic tally of 1,44,761 units in February 2021 as against 1,33,702 units during the same period in 2020 with a Year-on-Year sales growth of 8.3 per cent. It held on to a market share of 46.9 per cent with a YoY drop of 6.4 per cent when compared to Feb 2020.

The Swift was the most sold model within the company’s lineup as well as across the passenger car industry and it received a minor update recently. It recorded 20,264 units last month as against 18,696 units during the same period in 2020 with 8 per cent YoY growth. The Baleno premium hatchback finished in the second position with 20,070 units as against 16,585 units in February 2020.

This led to a Year-on-Year volume increase of 21 per cent. The Wagon R finished closely behind in third with 18,728 units as against 18,235 units during the same period in 2020 with 3 per cent sales increase. The Alto ended up as the fourth most sold model in India with 16,919 units as against 17,921 units with 6 per cent de-growth.

Maruti Suzuki Models (YoY) Feb 2021 Sales Feb 2020 Sales 1. Swift (8%) 20,264 18,696 2. Baleno (21%) 20,070 16,585 3. Wagon R (3%) 18,728 18,235 4. Alto (-6%) 16,919 17,921 5. Dzire (63%) 11,901 7,296 6. Eeco (6%) 11,891 11,227 7. Vitara Brezza (69%) 11,585 6,866 8. Ertiga (-17%) 9,774 11,782 9. S-Presso (-26%) 7,040 9,578 10. Celerio (2%) 6,214 6,104 11. Ignis (15%) 3,340 2,912 12. XL6 (-22%) 3,020 3,886 13. S-Cross 2,505 0 14. Ciaz (-41%) 1,510 2,544



The Dzire compact sedan slotted in at fifth with 11,901 units as against 7,296 units during the same period in 2020 with 63 per cent volume growth while the Eeco was just 20 units shy of the Dzire in sixth place with 6 per cent sales increase. The Vitara Brezza regained the top position in the compact SUV sales table in February 2021 with 11,585 units.

When compared to the same period in 2020 with 6,866 units, the sub-four-metre SUV recorded 69 per cent surge in volumes. The Ertiga managed to garner 9,774 units last month as against 11,782 units during the corresponding month in 2020 with 17 per cent de-growth. The S-Presso finished in ninth place with 7,040 units as against 9,578 units with 26 per cent drop in sales.

The Celerio hatchback is expected to get a new generation in the near future and it posted 6,214 units as against 6,104 units in Feb 2020 with 2 per cent growth. The Ignis, XL6, S-Cross and Ciaz covered the remaining positions.